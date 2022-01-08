ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Bitcoin in a Bear Market? Going Parabolic with Jason Williams

 2 days ago

In this video, Layah Heilpern interviews investor Jason...

ambcrypto.com

With supply squeeze in the making, will $40K be a market bottom for Bitcoin

The new year hasn’t been very kind to the king coin as Bitcoin saw a close to 15% price fall in the first week of 2022. With the top coin still around the $40k-mark, speculations around a new BTC bottom have started surfacing. In fact, some are even anticipating that another freefall will take BTC to the older $30K lower bound.
MARKETS
Benzinga

How To Trade A Bear Market In Crypto

Why NFTs May Be The Better Investment In a Bear Market. Which indicators are most helpful when trading crypto?. Alternative investments to crypto in a bear market and how to recognize break-out coins?. Listen to the full episode here:. Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media.
MARKETS
investing.com

How Low Will Bitcoin Go?

Bitcoin sold off sharply this week to its lowest levels of the past four months. Is the BTC bull market over? Here’s our simple analysis and insight on that question. After a month of choppy, range-bound price action, Bitcoin (BTC) finally broke down below support of the 45,500 level this week.
MARKETS
#Bear Market#Going Parabolic
u.today

Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Bottom Out at $38,000

In a recent interview, Galaxy Digital boss Mike Novogratz predicted that the Bitcoin price would find support at the $38,000 level. The crypto mogul believes that this is just a healthy pullback after the crypto market recorded stellar gains in 2021. Despite his net worth taking a significant hit, the...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Why Bitcoin Could Frustrate Bulls And Bears In 2022

Bitcoin has been on a downtrend for the past days recording a 1.8% loss in 24 hours and a 10.5% correction in seven days. The benchmark crypto seems to be reacting to macro-economic factors and could see further downside in the short term. Related Reading | U.S. Mining Company Marathon...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The bear market in bitcoin is dragging the market cap of the total crypto space back toward $2 trillion, tumbling from its peak of $3 trillion in November

A continued sell-off in bitcoin and ether has driven the total market cap of crypto to about $2 trillion on Thursday. Other altcoins driving the decline include Solana, Polkadot, and Cardano, among others. The total market cap of cryptocurrencies peaked above $3 trillion in mid-November. Sign up here for our...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

4 Bitcoin Predictions for 2022

We break down experts' 2022 predictions for the leading cryptocurrency. Some believe Bitcoin could go to $100,000 or more, while others believe a crypto crash is inevitable. Increased adoption is likely, led by improved understanding, regulatory clarity, and blockchain gaming. Stricter regulation is on its way, but we don't know...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Will a 2022 Bear Market Delay Your Retirement?

You can add stability to your retirement portfolio by increasing your exposure to bonds and decreasing your exposure to stocks. Cash on hand, plus Social Security income, can help you minimize or delay loss-creating liquidations in your retirement account during a bear market. Bear markets are unpredictable, but you can...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Long Traders Bear The Weight As Liquidations Continue

Bitcoin liquidations have continued as the year draws to an end. The year has been rocked with liquidations that have gone past the $100 billion mark and there does not seem to be a stop even as 2022 rolls around. Long traders have had to bear the brunt of the losses given the recent downtrend. As bitcoin looks set to finish the year off below $50K, these losses will continue well into the year.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Covering Bitcoin's Spot And Derivatives Market Dynamics

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. In today’s Daily Dive, we’re covering some visuals to illustrate bitcoin’s spot and...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Why Bitcoin Will Never Surpass The Market Cap Of Gold

Bitcoin has been pitted against gold at various turns since the digital asset started going mainstream. Enthusiasts have finally settled on referring to the former as ‘digital gold’ while continuing to push that bitcoin will replace gold as the default store of value in the coming years. However, not all bitcoin supporters seem to share this school of thought despite the asset’s growth.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

