Is Bitcoin in a Bear Market? Going Parabolic with Jason Williams

The new year hasn’t been very kind to the king coin as Bitcoin saw a close to 15% price fall in the first week of 2022. With the top coin still around the $40k-mark, speculations around a new BTC bottom have started surfacing. In fact, some are even anticipating that another freefall will take BTC to the older $30K lower bound.
Bitcoin sold off sharply this week to its lowest levels of the past four months. Is the BTC bull market over? Here’s our simple analysis and insight on that question. After a month of choppy, range-bound price action, Bitcoin (BTC) finally broke down below support of the 45,500 level this week.
Longtime analyst and trader Peter Brandt says Bitcoin (BTC) has broken out of its parabolic advance. After taking steep price dives on Wednesday and Thursday, BTC is trading at $41,698.72 at time of writing, down more than 17% from where it was priced one month ago. “I saw the violation...
Longtime analyst and trader Peter Brandt told his over 607,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has violated a key metric in its bullish advance. Brandt, a Futures/FX career trader since 1975, is known for calling the beginning of the previous bear market in early 2018. On Saturday, Brandt added...
In a recent interview, Galaxy Digital boss Mike Novogratz predicted that the Bitcoin price would find support at the $38,000 level. The crypto mogul believes that this is just a healthy pullback after the crypto market recorded stellar gains in 2021. Despite his net worth taking a significant hit, the...
Bitcoin has been on a downtrend for the past days recording a 1.8% loss in 24 hours and a 10.5% correction in seven days. The benchmark crypto seems to be reacting to macro-economic factors and could see further downside in the short term. Related Reading | U.S. Mining Company Marathon...
A continued sell-off in bitcoin and ether has driven the total market cap of crypto to about $2 trillion on Thursday. Other altcoins driving the decline include Solana, Polkadot, and Cardano, among others. The total market cap of cryptocurrencies peaked above $3 trillion in mid-November. Sign up here for our...
Following heavy selling during the Asian trading session today, bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH) and other major cryptocurrencies trimmed some of their losses later in the day, with some coins seeing strong 24-hour gains and others slight losses at press time. At 10:18 UTC, BTC traded at USD 42,524, down by...
While bitcoin and ethereum dominate the headlines, there are more than 16,000 other crypto coins. With less liquidity and more volatility, these alternative cryptocurrencies can deliver investors massive losses or gains in a short period of time. These are the five best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week, according to...
Bitcoin has been getting a lot of criticism from skeptics, who in the usual fashion point out the possible pushback that the benchmark cryptocurrency is likely to face. Bitcoin’s failure to begin the year on a bullish note has been interpreted by cynics as a sign that the asset has reached its peak.
Cryptocurrency trader and technical analyst Rekt Capital sits down with Real Vision's Ash Bennington to break down the recent price action we've seen in the crypto markets. Recorded on December 7, 2021.
The host of popular crypto channel Coin Bureau is laying out his predictions about how the crypto bull run might come to an end during 2022. In a new video, the analyst known as Guy tells his 1.83 million YouTube subscribers that a bear market will begin but only if one or a combination of several key factors comes to pass.
Bitcoin price continues to accumulate between $45,000 and $48,000. Ethereum price continues to display a rare bullish reversal buying opportunity before hitting the $6,000 value area. XRP price could gain more than 77% if it can regain the $1 value area. Bitcoin price is seeing buying volume increase, establishing a...
We break down experts' 2022 predictions for the leading cryptocurrency. Some believe Bitcoin could go to $100,000 or more, while others believe a crypto crash is inevitable. Increased adoption is likely, led by improved understanding, regulatory clarity, and blockchain gaming. Stricter regulation is on its way, but we don't know...
You can add stability to your retirement portfolio by increasing your exposure to bonds and decreasing your exposure to stocks. Cash on hand, plus Social Security income, can help you minimize or delay loss-creating liquidations in your retirement account during a bear market. Bear markets are unpredictable, but you can...
Bitcoin liquidations have continued as the year draws to an end. The year has been rocked with liquidations that have gone past the $100 billion mark and there does not seem to be a stop even as 2022 rolls around. Long traders have had to bear the brunt of the losses given the recent downtrend. As bitcoin looks set to finish the year off below $50K, these losses will continue well into the year.
The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. In today’s Daily Dive, we’re covering some visuals to illustrate bitcoin’s spot and...
Bitcoin has been pitted against gold at various turns since the digital asset started going mainstream. Enthusiasts have finally settled on referring to the former as ‘digital gold’ while continuing to push that bitcoin will replace gold as the default store of value in the coming years. However, not all bitcoin supporters seem to share this school of thought despite the asset’s growth.
