Is Bitcoin in a Bear Market? Going Parabolic with Jason Williams

Bitcoin liquidations have continued as the year draws to an end. The year has been rocked with liquidations that have gone past the $100 billion mark and there does not seem to be a stop even as 2022 rolls around. Long traders have had to bear the brunt of the losses given the recent downtrend. As bitcoin looks set to finish the year off below $50K, these losses will continue well into the year.

