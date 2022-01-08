ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

The Preservation Company Hosts 18th Annual MLK Day Event Virtually

By Sun River Health
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, The Preservation Company, Inc., part of the Sun River Health family, will host their 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event – Continuing The Dream. The honorees include Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie and Sun River Health Deputy Executive Officer and CFO James Sinkoff. This year’s event will be held virtually.

Founded through the leadership of Sun River Health CEO Anne Kauffman Nolon, MPH and the Rev. Jeannette J. Phillips in response to the housing crisis in Westchester County, The Preservation Company, Inc. increases access to housing for low and moderate-income families, and advances community development and revitalization.

Due to the spike in Omicron variant COVID-19 cases, and out of an abundance of caution for everyone’s safety, The Preservation Company has decided to hold this year’s event virtually. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight the deep divide in resources for different communities, including housing.

The January 16 event will take place virtually via Zoom, starting at 4pm. To sponsor the event, contact Preservation Company Program Coordinator Erika Nwogu at eonwogu@sunriver.org or 914-734-8928.

Some of The Preservation Company’s 2021 highlights include establishing a seven-county Hudson Valley housing resource guide, providing housing guidance through 225 encounters, securing housing for ten families in the City of Peekskill, assisting 42 individuals with SNAP (food stamp) benefits, hosting housing outreach workshops, and assisting with eviction prevention services, section 8 vouchers, and senior housing. More than 1,500 community members walked through the Preservation Company’s doors last year for services.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a system of 43 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 245,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers spearheaded efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after 46 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Dr. Oz Visits Diner In Lehigh Valley

Television's Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by a diner in the Lehigh Valley this week to film a commercial for his U.S. Senate campaign, WFMZ reports.The Cleveland, Ohio-born cardiothoracic surgeon shared photos on Facebook of himself meeting with supporters at the Trivet Diner in Allentown on Monday.I’m at…
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
Daily Voice

Former Mayor In Westchester To Run For NYS Assembly

A former mayor in Northern Westchester announced his intention to run for a seat in the New York State Assembly. Former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey announced that he would run for New York State Assembly in the 95th District to replace longtime Assemblywoman Sandra Galef, who announced she would be retiring after serving two decades in office on Monday, Jan. 10.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Connecticut Magazine Names State's 25 Best Restaurants

Foodies will want to be sure and check out the latest edition of "Connecticut Magazine" which lists its annual 25 best new restaurants. The restaurants range from pizza joints to top-notch cuisine with famous chefs. Some restaurants of note in the list include:. Villa Lulu, New Haven: Created by veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Dozens Of NY Hospitals Halt Elective Surgeries

New York State officials have ordered dozens of hospitals experiencing lower bed capacity to temporarily halt elective surgeries in an effort to free up space amid the winter surge in COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health ordered 40 hospitals to stop surgeries that aren't essential or urgent for at...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlk#Long Island#Senior Housing#The Sun River Health#Omicron#Zoom
Daily Voice

Occupant Overcome By Smoke In South Jersey Fire: Developing

A home's occupant was overcome by smoke in a South Jersey blaze, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. "All hands" were called to the fire at about 11 a.m. on Monday at 10 Tanager Court in Audubon, initial reports said. Fire was showing through the second floor of the dwelling,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Voice

House Fire Closes Main Street In York County

A house fire in York county has closed Main Street, according to police. A house fire broke out in the first block of South Main Street in Dover Borough around 11 a.m., according to Northern York County Regional police. The cause of the fire remains unclear. No injuries have been...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
192K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy