The Preservation Company Hosts 18th Annual MLK Day Event Virtually

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, The Preservation Company, Inc., part of the Sun River Health family, will host their 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event – Continuing The Dream. The honorees include Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie and Sun River Health Deputy Executive Officer and CFO James Sinkoff. This year’s event will be held virtually.

Founded through the leadership of Sun River Health CEO Anne Kauffman Nolon, MPH and the Rev. Jeannette J. Phillips in response to the housing crisis in Westchester County, The Preservation Company, Inc. increases access to housing for low and moderate-income families, and advances community development and revitalization.

Due to the spike in Omicron variant COVID-19 cases, and out of an abundance of caution for everyone’s safety, The Preservation Company has decided to hold this year’s event virtually. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight the deep divide in resources for different communities, including housing.

The January 16 event will take place virtually via Zoom, starting at 4pm. To sponsor the event, contact Preservation Company Program Coordinator Erika Nwogu at eonwogu@sunriver.org or 914-734-8928.

Some of The Preservation Company’s 2021 highlights include establishing a seven-county Hudson Valley housing resource guide, providing housing guidance through 225 encounters, securing housing for ten families in the City of Peekskill, assisting 42 individuals with SNAP (food stamp) benefits, hosting housing outreach workshops, and assisting with eviction prevention services, section 8 vouchers, and senior housing. More than 1,500 community members walked through the Preservation Company’s doors last year for services.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a system of 43 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 245,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers spearheaded efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after 46 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.