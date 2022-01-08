ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski declines Giga Chikadze's fight offer for UFC 272

By Matthew Wells, Follow @mrmwells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTJd9_0dg12DTc00

Alexander Volkanovski is without an opponent for UFC 272, but he’s comfortable with ruling out potential replacements.

After Max Holloway’s injury forced him to pull out of the highly-anticipated trilogy title fight, there was no shortage of ranked featherweights raising their hand looking to fill in for a shot at Volkanovski’s throne. Josh Emmett, Chan Sung Jung, Henry Cejudo, Yair Rodriguez, and Giga Chikadze were all quick to make it known they wanted their chance.

Volkanovski, however, is not on board with facing just anyone and has responded to Chikadze’s request to fill in.

Chikadze is set to face Calvin Kattar in the main event of the promotion’s first event of the year at UFC on ESPN 32. The champ is aware of where both men rank in the division, which according to him, is a little too far down the ladder at the moment.

“All respect bro, but you’re fighting for rank #5 next week,” Volkanovski wrote on Twitter. “See you soon!!”

Chikadze currently sits at No. 12 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie featherweight rankings while his opponent, Kattar, currently holds the No. 8 spot.

Regardless of his place in line, Chikadze is confident he will get the job done against Kattar and is making reservations for two inside the cage in March:

The UFC’s featherweight class is crowded with a number of contenders deserving of their shot at the title. How things shake out in the first two months of the year will provide some clarity on the future of the division.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Stay retired! Trust me!” Kai Kara France shuts Henry Cejudo for callout of teammate Alexander Volkanovski for UFC 272

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo wanted UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s attention for a title fight but instead, Volkanovski’s teammate of City Kickboxing, Kai Kara France, puts Cejudo to notice. Cejudo has been on a been putting one hell of a rally on Twitter asking UFC President Dana White for a title shot against Volkanovski at UFC 272, after it was reported that Volkanovski’s original opponent, Max Holloway, was out due to injury.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira open to fights with fellow UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman

Charles Oliveira could be the next UFC champion pursuing double gold. Fresh off a thrilling third-round submission over Dustin Poirier in his first defense of the lightweight belt at UFC 269, “do Bronx” told MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca he agrees with his coach Diego Lima that chasing more titles is definitely doable.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 272: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway and Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling title fights set

Two title fights are set to take place at UFC 272, according to UFC president Dana White.The event, which is scheduled for 5 March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is expected to be headlined by a trilogy bout between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title holder Max Holloway.The card is also set to feature a rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim title holder Petr Yan.LATEST: Holloway out of title fight with Volkanovski at UFC 272White revealed the news to ESPN on Wednesday, though it has been reported that contracts are yet to be signed...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Calvin Kattar
Person
Giga Chikadze
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Chan Sung Jung
Person
Josh Emmett
firstsportz.com

“See you soon”- Alexander Volkanovski responds to Giga Chikadze as the Georgian predicts a fight in March

The featherweight title fight spot against Alexander Volkanovski is up for grabs and Giga Chikadze is determined to not let this one slide. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was paired against his nemesis Max Holloway for a stunning trilogy fight for UFC 272 but things seemed to have hit the fan as “Blessed” pulled out of the fight moments after the confirmation of the fight. Volkanovski is now left with no title contender and the champ wants to defend his title against veteran Chan Sung Jung aka Korean Zombie.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Henry Cejudo offers to step in for injured Holloway, fight Volkanovski at UFC 272

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has offered to come out of retirement and fill in for an injured Max Holloway at UFC 272 this coming March. Cejudo would be facing reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway, who is one of the greatest featherweights in the history...
UFC
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

As we finally kick off fight week, I'm happy to say welcome to the first Fight Night event of 2022!. Writing that year out still feels weird and makes me feel incredibly old, given that I vividly remember the turn of the century and all the Y2K panic, but it also makes me tremendously excited because after an outstanding year of action inside the Octagon in 2021 and a couple weeks off to reset, it’s time to kick off this year’s UFC campaign and I have a feel it’s going to be special.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Report: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung likely for UFC 273

When news broke that Max Holloway was out of his planned upcoming title rematch against champion Alexander Volkanovski, there were no shortage of fighters interested in stepping up for a shot at UFC gold. Henry Cejudo offered to make a comeback, Giga Chikadze looked to make his case, and even Charles Oliveira threw his hat in the ring for a possible super-fight opportunity.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Featherweight#Combat#Espn
Sporting News

Calvin Kattar: Giga Chikadze's 'got a lot to prove' at UFC Vegas 46

Ranked fifth in the UFC’s featherweight rankings, Calvin Kattar has been known to face some of the toughest fighters within the division. Following a battle against Max Holloway, he heads into UFC Vegas 46 on Jan. 15 against a surging Giga Chikadze, ranked eighth. For Kattar, this fight is...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Which UFC contender should get crack at Alexander Volkanovski's title?

Following Max Holloway’s withdrawal from UFC 272, a number of featherweight contenders are campaigning to fight Alexander Volkanovski. The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) and Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC) was targeted for March 5 in Las Vegas, but Holloway aggravated an injury that will prevent him from making the date.
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
SPORTbible

Nate Diaz Is 'Crazy' And A 'Psychopath' According To UFC Champion

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular UFC fighters around and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has perfectly summed up why, calling him 'crazy.'. Diaz is an absolute brawler with a never say die attitude, it's exactly why he was the one who came up with the 'Baddest Motherf****er' title, and fought Jorge Masvidal for it.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
firstsportz.com

Jake Paul mounts fresh attack on UFC President Dana White over raised PPV prices to $74.99

The non-sensical rivalry between a fighter and a fight business owner seems to never end and in today’s news, yet again, Youtuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul comes to take another dig at UFC President Dana White against whom he is going intense back and forth on Twitter for the past few days. As for now, Paul decided to attack the increment of UFC’s pay-per-view prices. The previous PPV price was $69.99 for each event which goes up to $74.99 now.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy