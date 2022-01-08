ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Man accused of killing his grandmother hangs himself in Escambia County jail

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mT21a_0dg12BiA00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man accused of killing his grandmother has died after hanging himself inside the Escambia County Jail.

Lukas Mackenzie Snelson, was arrested and charged for the murder of 70-year-old Frances Fournier.

Sheriff: 21-year-old killed in Escambia County after drug deal turns deadly

Fournier, Snelson’s grandmother, was found on Dec. 30 inside her home with dog leashes wrapped around her neck on Candy Lane in Cantonment.

Family members were later told by Snelson that he was driving with his grandmother in the vehicle, but by this time she was already found dead in her home.

Snelson ran from the crime scene using his grandmother’s car but was later arrested at the intersection of Barrancas Avenue and Kincaid Street.

Snelson was booked into the Escambia County jail only a couple of hours after his grandmother was found. He was charged with second-degree murder, vehicle theft and resisting officers.

Snelson later hung himself inside the county jail on Dec. 6.

Neighbors said Fran Fournier was a kind woman who gave everything to her grandson and they were stunned when they heard the charges brought against him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 8

Perdido River fungal research Center
2d ago

Glad he decided to go ahead and check himself out, the world is just a tiny bit better now.

Reply
5
Related
WKRG News 5

Woman accused of Prichard church shooting enters not guilty plea

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of haphazardly shooting a gun outside a Prichard church leading to the death of a worshiper will remain behind bars after entering a not-guilty plea on Monday, while the victim’s family calls the death at at Everlasting Life Holiness Church in Prichard “senseless.” “Because this was a senseless […]
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cantonment, FL
WKRG News 5

2 shot in neighbor dispute, Crestview Police investigating

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police said a dispute between neighbors resulted in two people getting shot on West Griffith Sunday evening. At least two suspects fled the scene before police arrived, according to a news release. Police arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m., after getting a call about people arguing in the […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

No bonds issued for suspects in missing Fairhope woman’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people charged in connection to the death of a missing Fairhope woman will remain behind bars. A judge issued no bond for Kenneth Colburn and Amanda Miller because they were both already out on bond for other alleged crimes when they were arrested over the weekend. Colburn was charged with […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Murder#Hanging#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man charged for attempted murder in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he alledlgey shot a family member in Perdido, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Dillon Johnson, 24, was charged for a shooting that happened on Jan. 8 at Lonnie Hadley Road in Perdido. The victim who was shot was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

MPD: Three shot at Theodore party early Sunday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were shot during a party in Theodore just before 1:30 Sunday morning according to Mobile Police. MPD sent this email to News 5. On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., police officers responded to the 4800 block of Dan Williams Road in reference to a shooting. Upon […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

MPD reports rash of vehicle break-ins in Midtown neighborhood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are warning neighbors about vehicle break-ins in a Midtown neighborhood. A post on Nextdoor from Lt. Lorenzo Mathews says in part “please remember to lock your doors and secure all valuables from the sight of potential violators.” The post says the recent crimes happened in the Elizabeth Place community […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy