Man accused of killing his grandmother hangs himself in Escambia County jail

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man accused of killing his grandmother has died after hanging himself inside the Escambia County Jail.

Lukas Mackenzie Snelson, was arrested and charged for the murder of 70-year-old Frances Fournier.

Fournier, Snelson’s grandmother, was found on Dec. 30 inside her home with dog leashes wrapped around her neck on Candy Lane in Cantonment.

Family members were later told by Snelson that he was driving with his grandmother in the vehicle, but by this time she was already found dead in her home.

Snelson ran from the crime scene using his grandmother’s car but was later arrested at the intersection of Barrancas Avenue and Kincaid Street.

Snelson was booked into the Escambia County jail only a couple of hours after his grandmother was found. He was charged with second-degree murder, vehicle theft and resisting officers.

Snelson later hung himself inside the county jail on Dec. 6.

Neighbors said Fran Fournier was a kind woman who gave everything to her grandson and they were stunned when they heard the charges brought against him.

