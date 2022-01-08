ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA shortens wait to 5 months for those wanting Moderna booster

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWSB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released new guidance on how long you need to wait if you want to get a Moderna booster. The guidance is allowing fully vaccinated...

www.mysuncoast.com

Daily Mail

CDC warns Americans NOT to get J&J shot over blood clot risk following nine deaths: Panel unanimously recommends more effective Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead - pharma-giant says it 'remains confident'

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations - while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Releases More Data On “Adverse Reactions” To Pfizer Vaccine

As the FDA prepares to approve Pfizer’s new pill for treating high-risk patients infected with COVID, more information about dangerous side effects tied to its vaccine are coming to light. Just yesterday, we reported another death tied to the vaccine in New Zealand. Now, documents released by the FDA...
INDUSTRY
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Period between second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot, booster remains 6 months: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Monday that the interval between a second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot remains six months. "Right now if you got J&J, you get a booster after two months. If you got Pfizer as your primary series, you can get a booster at five months or beyond. If you got Moderna, you can get a booster at six months or beyond. Whatever you decide to get a booster of," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a call with reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Your questions on the coronavirus, answered: J&J shot and booster vs. omicron?

“Is there any information on how protected a person is against omicron (or delta for that matter) who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna booster?”. Unfortunately, like so much related to omicron, the data here is quite sparse. The new variant has been with us for about only a month, and the population of people who got this vaccine series is small. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 2.5 million Americans received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine followed by a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, compared with more than 60 million who got three shots of the mRNA vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

What do FDA's changes in COVID-19 boosters mean for you?

On Monday, the FDA changed the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It now allows people who received the Pfizer vaccine to get a booster at five months, instead of six months, after they received their second dose of the vaccine. The FDA also recommended booster vaccines for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arab American News

U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for 12- to 15-year-olds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, and narrowed the interval for booster shot eligibility to five months from six. The agency also authorized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS

