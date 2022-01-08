ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA And USC Announce Extension Of Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1Ddt_0dg11SR400

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases as a result of the emergence of the Omicron variant, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles have extended remote learning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFMy0_0dg11SR400

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 23: The Trojan Statue at the center of the USC campus Monday for the first day of in-person classes. USC and California State University campuses start in-person classes on Monday, serving as a test case for whether vaccine mandates, masking, regular testing and other protocols can minimize spread of the Delta variant even as thousands of students congregate in classes, dorms and social events.
USC campus on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

RELATED: Record-Breaking COVID Numbers Amid Massive Backlog In Southland Hospitals

Both universities had previously announced delays of in-person learning due to COVID-19 in December 2021, affecting the start of on-campus classes in January.

“Given the distinct challenges of the Omicron variant, USC will add four additional days of remote learning, and we now plan to resume in-person instruction Monday, January 24,” USC officials wrote in an email to students and faculty on Friday.

UCLA had originally planned for in-person learning through Jan. 18, though officials are extending that by 10 days.

“We write today to share the news that UCLA will extend remote instruction through Jan. 28. While we had hoped that our safety protocols and enhanced testing requirements would be sufficient to allow us to resume in-person instruction after next week, regional and campus trends in positivity rates…have led us to conclude that an extension of remote education is the prudent course of action,” the announcement , also released on Friday, read.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

L.A. County Public Health Reports Big Daily Case Totals Drop, As UCLA Says It Will Extend Remote Learning Period

Saturday’s tally of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations by the Los Angeles Public Health Dept. had some relatively good news – we’re no longer setting new records for cases. Following two days of record-setting new cases numbers, Saturday’s L.A. Public Health report indicated 34,448 new cases were discovered, down from Friday’s 43,712. While that’s good news, there were 16 new deaths reported, down from a total of 28 on Friday. That brings the total deaths in L.A. County to 27,772 to date. One caveat, Los Angeles Public Health officials warned, is that “the number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WFMY NEWS2

Duke extends remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University announced Friday that it was extending remote learning at the start of the spring semester by one week. The school said surging COVID-19 cases caused the move. Duke students will now have remote learning until Jan. 18. The school originally planned to resume in-person...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Education
HeySoCal

UCLA, UCI begin winter quarter remotely in response to COVID surge

Winter quarter classes began Monday at UCLA and UC Irvine remotely for a planned two weeks in response to surging COVID-19 cases. In a letter to the Bruin community sent Dec. 21, Michael J. Beck, administrative vice chancellor, and Megan McEvoy, an professor of immunology and molecular genetics, wrote that all students should still plan to return to campus no later than Jan. 9 to participate “in a robust COVID-19 testing program that will help keep our community healthier.”
IRVINE, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Omicron surge pushes universities and colleges to distance learning

The surge in COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant is prompting many colleges and universities to temporarily move instruction online. But just how many colleges have made the adjustment and the length of time in distance learning that administrators expect are moving targets. At least...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS LA

Cal State Los Angeles To Begin Spring Semester Remotely For 3 Weeks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cal State Los Angeles will begin the spring semester with three weeks of remote classes due to the spread of COVID-19, the university president announced Tuesday. In a message to the campus community Tuesday, CSULA President William A. Covino said all classes will be held remotely when the semester starts on Jan. 24, and the remote instruction will continue until Feb. 11. He said the start of the semester “coincides with what public health experts expect to be the peak of the largest surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.” “By allowing the peak of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Omicron#Covid#College#Cbsla#Los Angeles Times
CBS LA

Longer COVID-19 Testing Lines, Wait Times At ER, Seen Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test, and overflowing hospitals were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images displayed early in the pandemic. A combination of very sick unvaccinated patients in emergency rooms and hospital workers getting infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant is making for a shortage of frontline workers on the job. “My ER is completely overrun right now. Folks are waiting 21 to 25 hours there to get a bed if they need a bed, and that’s for all patients regardless of whether you have COVID or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Sends In National Guard Personnel To Increase Bay Area COVID Testing Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With waiting times and frustrations growing, Gov. Gavin Newson activated National Guard troops Friday to bolster personnel manning several overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area. The announcement comes as the spread of the omicron variant continues to surge, now accounting for at least 80% of all COVID-19 cases in California. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Newsom said in a release. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” Under Newsom’s order...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

Newsom’s Promised COVID-19 Tests For All California Students Arrive At County Education Offices

CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — COVID-19 test kits shipped by the state of California arrived at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo Thursday and will be distributed to all students in the county. (credit: Ventura County Office Of Education) The shipment of 132,000 kits were part of the millions Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to send out to all K-12 students so they can get tested as they return to classrooms after the winter break. The tests were delayed by bad weather, but arrived ahead of students’ return to campuses within the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the...
CAMARILLO, CA
CBS LA

LA’s First Reported Case Of Flurona Detected At COVID Testing Site Near Getty Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first reported case of flurona – having both influenza and coronavirus at the same time– has been detected at the COVID-19 testing center across the street from the Getty Center. The patient was described only as a teenage boy with mild symptoms who tested positive for both flu and COVID. He and his family had just returned from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, and he was the only member experiencing symptoms. He was the only one in his family to test positive for both viruses, but one of his parents has tested positive for COVID. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAUSD Offers Students Free At-Home Tests, On-Site Testing Prior To Start Of Classes Tuesday

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – With officials at Los Angeles Unified School District requiring all students be tested for COVID-19 before returning to the classroom, many parents have been scrambling to find tests before the start of school next week. Jan. 7, 2022 (CBSLA) However, families were able to pick up two free test kits per student on Friday at more than 60 grab-and-go sites across the LA school district. In the meantime, officials at LAUSD said the COVID test positivity rate among students and staff was more than 6% lower than that of LA County. RELATED: LAUSD Testing Positivity Jumps To 13.5% At Roy Romer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy