ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Carolina lawmaker wants marijuana smell alone to no longer be probable cause

By Maya Lockett
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnjPd_0dg11CYg00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina lawmaker is pushing for a bill where the scent of marijuana alone would not provide law enforcement with reasonable suspicion or probable cause to support a stop, search, seizure, or arrest.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Rep. Deon Tedder, D-Charleston, said the goal of the bill is not to make marijuana legal, but to protect people, especially minorities and hemp farmers.

Hemp farming is legal in the state of South Carolina as long as the grower has the required permit, but marijuana is still considered an illegal substance in the state.

If the bill were to pass, it would stop a person or motor vehicle from being stopped or searched based solely on the scent of marijuana, cannabis, or hemp, whether burnt or not.

“The smell alone is not enough to be considered an illegal act because the accused could’ve been around someone who was illegally using marijuana or legally using hemp and both substances smell the same,” Tedder said.

Tedder said his bill doesn’t stop an officer from searching a vehicle if someone appears under the influence. He believes most people stopped and searched in South Carolina are African American males who were stopped because an officer allegedly smelled marijuana.

While studies show that marijuana use is equally prevalent among Blacks and whites, the American Civil Liberties Union released a new report that showed Black people are almost three and a half times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession in South Carolina, despite comparable national marijuana usage rates.

“It’s a fishing expedition is what I call it,” Tedder said. “It just allows for them to search for things, so I think that this bill will take care of that and stop certain bad actors on police forces from doing a fishing expedition because then they could just go look for anything.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 72

Bumblebee82
2d ago

They just can't stand the fact that God put this wonderful plant here for all of us to enjoy. Ain't they SO much worse drugs to go after than Weed?? If EVERYONE on the planet was to kick back and smoke one there WOULD be World Peace for at least an hour. It's the friendliest drug you'll EVER do. Your first instinct after a hit is to share it with those to your immediate left or right. Besides- I don't know of ANY victims of Marijuana expect for the refrigerator.

Reply(8)
39
Tammy Sims
2d ago

I was hit by a drunk driver in 2012 and was diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety. If it wasn't for this Wonderful plant I would be so shaky and sick driving. I hope you can find it ok for people like me.

Reply(14)
11
Sebastian DePalma
2d ago

marijuana smell lingers for days. if you some often enough in the vehicle, the smell infuses in the car and becomes permanent. so the marijuana smell shouldn't be probable cause.

Reply(11)
8
Related
FOX8 News

3 dead after fire overtakes mobile home in North Carolina

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WNCT) — An early Sunday morning structure fire in Bell Arthur left three people dead, officials said. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened in a doublewide mobile home behind a house in the 2400 block of Nichols Road. The Red Oak Fire Department responded to the call at […]
BELL ARTHUR, NC
FOX8 News

NC physician indicted for altering medical devices, defrauding over $46M

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted a North Carolina physician accused of altering medical devices for reuse and defrauding Medicare out of more than $46 million. U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said that according to a superseding indictment, between 2014 and 2018, Anita Louise Jackson billed Medicare more than […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FOX8 News

North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing wife

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, police said on Sunday. On Saturday, shortly after 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a homicide at 4275 Williamsbrook Lane, Unit B. Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, called 911 and advised he had shot and killed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Body found in Greensboro on Mimosa Drive near Benjamin Parkway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a death investigation after a body was found on Sunday on Mimosa Drive near Benjamin Parkway. Police say the body was found around 2:30 p.m. The body has not been identified, but police say they were an adult. There are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Black People#Hemp Farming#Smartphone App#Fox8 Mobile#D Charleston#African American#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

COVID-19 in NC: State sets record-high number of daily cases Saturday, positivity rate stays above 30%

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record high number of new daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend with over 29,000 reported Saturday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. 18,254 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record 29,069 cases recorded Saturday. 1,887,560 total […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

Person shot, killed on Greenbriar Road; Greensboro police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed on Greenbriar Road on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 1:44 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block Greenbriar Road. Responding officers found Naikeem Taylor, 24, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Some Guilford County high schoolers to begin using city transit amid bus driver shortages; extra transit staff on hand to help students navigate

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Instead of boarding the traditional yellow buses this morning, many high school students will be boarding a city bus. This major change for parents and students in Guilford County is in place for at least the next two weeks due to the growing bus driver shortage across the district. As […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy