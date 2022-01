We might still be saying "Happy New Year" to people we meet, but we're well into January now and when we survey the upcoming slate of games for Switch, we have to say it's looking particularly tasty. However, as great as Pokémon and Kirby are shaping up, it's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 that will likely have Switch owners salivating over the coming 365 days in gaming. Yes, 2022 is the year we'll be skydiving into one of the most anticipated sequels in video game history.

