Music

Stefani Montiel teases ‘Quedate Con El’ collaboration with Vampiro

By John Henry Medina
tejanonation.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefani Montiel dropped a teaser video on Friday (Jan 7) for her upcoming new single, “Quedate Con El,” a collaboration with Grammy-winning guitarist Vampiro set for release on Jan. 14. Montiel shared the video on social media with the caption, “Coming Soon!! The release of my new...

tejanonation.net

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

Flume Teases Collaboration With Gorillaz in New Psychedelic Trailer

Australian producer Flume has shared a new teaser video titled “2022,” hinting at a collaboration with virtual band Gorillaz. The clip starts with a shot of a dense forest. The cinematic backing track is ethereal and full of Flume’s experimental ear-tingling sound textures. As the camera zooms in, the foliage bends apart to reveal a colorful tropical bird chewing on an elastic string. Its feathers ripple outwards in psychedelic waves as viewers are transported into the depths of the bird’s eye. Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn sings “I float beyond the exit, there will be palaces,” as the screen fades to black.
MUSIC
tejanonation.net

Mario Ortiz steps down as music director for Jay Perez after 18 years

Mario Ortiz has decided to step down as the longtime musical director for Jay Perez and take a break from touring, according to an announcement via social media on Tuesday night (Jan. 4). The award-winning producer and musician shared the decision surrounded by his family from his Studio 830 in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tejanonation.net

Miguel Hernández declares true love is worth preserving with ‘Acuérdate’

Miguel Hernández is a veteran Tejano musician and vocalist, who has performed with late Tejano icon Jimmy Gonzalez, Patsy Torres, Stefani Montiel, and Jay Perez. The singer, songwriter, and producer has released his latest single, “Acuérdate,” a song about fighting for true love. “The song hits...
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Halsey teases possible upcoming collaboration with Bad Bunny

Halsey is starting off the new year with big plans, and among them is a collaboration with Latin superstar Bad Bunny. Speaking to fans early Thursday morning on Twitter, the “Without Me” singer opened up for a brief question-and-answer session. When one fan asked in Spanish if they will ever make a song with Bad Bunny, the Grammy nominee remarked, “Honestly? It has been discussed.”
MUSIC
Person
Vampiro
defpen

Alemeda Previews New Music, Teases Doechii Collaboration

2022 promises to be a great year for the introduction of new artists. Out in the U.K., artists like ShaSimone and Nippa are starting to make waves overseas. In the U.S., names like Reggie Becton, Destin Conrad and Marzz are making major progress as well. Among the growing crop of younger artists spreading their musical gifts around the world is Alemeda.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Grimes Teases Possible Collaboration With The Weeknd, Discusses Celebrity Culture And Music Industry

Shortly after releasing her visually appealing music video for “Player of Games,” Grimes has teased fans that a new collaboration with The Weeknd could be a possibility in the future.“Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player of Games” was co-produced by one of The Weeknd’s frequent collaborators Illangelo and the music video was directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi. This could lead to that collaboration coming to fruition.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

KAWS Teases Upcoming Collaboration With The North Face

Just in time to combat the winter wind, KAWS has unveiled a teaser of his forthcoming collaboration with The North Face. The sneak peek showcases two versions of The North Face’s signature Mountain Jacket featuring all-over abstract artwork in gray and purple colorways. The jackets include contrasting shoulder panels in coral and black that are outfitted with KAWS’ signature “XX” symbol and The North Face logo.
BUSINESS
invenglobal.com

xQc teases possible collaboration with Gordon Ramsay

Felix "xQc" Lengyel confirmed on Monday that he spoke with Chef Gordon Ramsay's manager, following a Twitter interaction between Ramsay and xQc on Sunday. The confirmation of the discussion with Ramsay's team feeds into the widespread hope among xQc and streaming fans that he will collaboration with Gordon Ramsay, who is the host of Master Chef and other culinary shows that have become a popular trend for many Twitch streamers to watch with their audiences.
TV & VIDEOS
#Teases#Tejano Music#Man#Jaguares#Stefanimontiel#Tejano Nation#Iheartradio
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
thatgrapejuice.net

Demi Lovato Debuts New “Fresh Start” Buzzcut

For, the acclaimed artist has just debuted their new haircut: a buzzcut just in time for the holidays. They unveiled the new do over the weekend on their Instagram in a new video filmed by Angelo Kritiko. Lovato simply captioned the post: “fresh start.”. They continued to share more...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

