ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

takt project's satellite lab in japan coexists with the 'unknown outside' to awaken imagination

designboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly unveiled studio incorporates a wide range of patterns, materials, and textures,. this studio is quite different from typical offices — it is a diverse space full of opportunities, inviting individuals to step out of their ordinary routines, explore new ideas, and come closer to the unknown. to support...

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
designboom.com

ecopolis is an integrated, diverse and circular city concept for the sakhalin region in russia

Berlin-based architecture firm TSPA (thomas stellmach planning and architecture) introduces ‘ecopolis’, an integrated diverse and circular city model for the sakhalin region, in russia. taking advantage of the area’s strategic location, its relevance due to climate change, and its progressively important role in the global economy, the architects have partnered with wowhaus, nomura research institute, and the scientific research institute of ecology and sustainable management of natural resources to develop a proposal for a new trade hub and eco-city, providing residence for 35,000 inhabitants. the project ensures economic sustainability while staying carbon neutral through the integration of circular systems and green energy, at the highest standards of living.
VISUAL ART
Aviation Week

Japan Planning 2023 Wooden Satellite Mission

SINGAPORE—Japan’s Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry Co. are planning a 2023 mission to launch what they claim to be the first orbiting wooden satellite. The mission is expected to provide more details of how materials like wood will behave in space, while lessening its environmental impact... Subscription Required.
INDUSTRY
designboom.com

schemata architects clads entire tokyo restaurant interior in artificial wood films

Schemata architects has designed ‘ginza innit’, a restaurant and store located in tokyo’s fashionable ginza neighborhood that sells izameshi, a ‘retort pouch food’ (packaged ready-to-eat food). in order to make the store stand out in the area’s grayish surroundings without changing its exterior appearance, the japanese architecture studio has used wood patterns in warm hues throughout the space. yet, since the use of natural wood in the interior was not permitted due to the restriction on interior finishes, schemata opted for an artificial solution: the DI-NOC films by 3M. the design explores ways of expressing wood patterns that are only possible with DI-NOC films, featuring wide wall surfaces, countertops and shelves with such patterns throughout. while the films are made of chemical materials, considering the energy required for transportation and the final dismantling and disposal, the resulting carbon footprint is estimated to be less than that of natural wood.
DESIGN
designboom.com

RSAA encloses chamber church with illuminated layered silhouettes in china

International firm RSAA has completed the ‘chamber church‘ in china, realized as a series of layered silhouettes. its white body stands pure against the surrounding greenery, while its facade rises up towards the sky which results in a sense of divinity. the final design takes shape as a symmetrical volume — penetrated from arcs — that gradually elevate, achieving a monumental composition. along with the axial expansion, the sacred light emitted by the church triggers passersby’s curiosity, inviting them to a ritual experience.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Coexistence#Awaken#Takt Project
designboom.com

abin design studio promotes local craftsmen of india's rural adisaptagram

It led to the idea of setting up a workshop and material research unit which would serve as a backbone for explorative and execution works taken up by abin design studio. overall, the project was a co-beneficial system that would provide support to the practice as well as stable employment to improve the livelihood of locals.
DESIGN
designboom.com

budi pradono reinterprets vernacular architecture in rural indonesia

The site of the new house is located about an hour’s drive from semarang, far from the hustle and bustle of the city. the rural plot is surrounded by rice fields, tropical forests, and friendly people. the pendopo house: traditional timber columns are reinterpreted with stone pedestals. just like...
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

00group envisions sculptural bookstore that engages visitors with nature

‘catch the sound from the ocean’ is a poetic interpretation of a bookstore nestled at the foot of a mountain in shenzhen, china. designed by 00group, the proposal is a sculpted white building with three large openings pointing towards the sea, sky, and woods. as such, visitors can collect the sounds and sceneries from the surroundings. ‘it is like a small spiritual lighthouse, continuously converging and bridging the fragments of nature within the spiritual world of reading,’ says the architectural team.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

triangular volumes characterize this café pavilion in hangzhou, china

Located on a pedestrian street by the west lake in hangzhou, china, the corner pavilion was designed as a semi-open café by dazhou and associates for the brand M stand. a massive metal triangular roof rests on vertical elements informed by the ginkgo trees that sweep the area. standing on a busy street, its sculptural form discreetly attracts passersby to come in and enjoy a cup of coffee.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Satellites
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
designboom.com

s_estudio shapes intuitively accessible 'genaro house' in argentina

When designing this single story dwelling in córdoba, argentina, s_estudio set out to improve the quality of life of a young boy with disabilities called genaro. to achieve this goal, the architects established a high level of accessibility and independence with the fewest number of routes and without compromising on privacy.
DESIGN
designboom.com

ikeuchi hiroto brings surreal, yet functional cyberpunk tech to SAI tokyo

A selection of ikeuchi’s previous work will enhance the experience by providing visitors with the opportunity to see the development and inspiration behind the artist’s creative process. from his early works consisting of dioramas formed from the combination of models and computer parts, to his latests works designed to be worn, the pieces are made with headsets and gadgets created from industrial and technological materials, loaded with the potential to evolve in different directions.
DESIGN
designboom.com

estudio PKa fronts this buenos aires house with a curtain wall of bamboo

Argentina-based architecture practice estudio PKa unveils its ‘bamboo house’ as a continuation of its breezy dwellings expressive of a natural material palette. the project is sited outside buenos aires, and is at once defined by its massive facade of vertical bamboo canes. this wall disguises the home‘s entrance, opening outward with a full-height front door and garage door. overall, the closed condition recalls a monolithic curtain wall, suggesting a bamboo forest framed by the building’s concrete structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

sarah roseman unveils soft silica, a new material made from knitted glass

After almost a year worth of research, canadian designer sarah roseman develops soft silica – a new material that lies at the boundary between textile and glasswork. striving to find innovative and sustainable industry alternatives, she began her research by thinking about the possibilities of glass and experimenting with knitting glass fibers. from that point on, she delved into many different applications of the ‘hybrid’ medium and ended up with an ever-growing archive of samples.
DESIGN
designboom.com

boonserm premthada repurposes derelict timber barns to erect 'rice tower' in thailand

The barn typology usually takes shape as a standalone, low-rise structure — the bangkok project studio led by boonserm premthada (see more here) removed all the wood elements and reassembled them into its rice tower, connecting the ground and the sky. although the shape of this barn has been changed, its feeling is still maintained through the scent of the rice in husks and the soft fragrance of wood.
VISUAL ART
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
ASTRONOMY
Idaho8.com

Imagining the future: 2021’s boldest design proposals

Predictions for the future have not always been entirely accurate. If sci-fi author Philip K. Dick’s classic novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” had been prophetic, humanoid robots would live among us by now, almost indistinguishable from people. And if Keanu Reeves’ 1995 movie “Johnny Mnemonic” had came to pass, human couriers would, by 2021, have been able to store gigabytes’ worth of sensitive corporate data in brain implants.
DESIGN
designboom.com

a thin ray of light permanently pierces through this argentinian house

The quincho bm house features a social hub with an overhead slit to let light filter in. situated at the outskirts of córdoba, argentina, quincho BM is a family residence with a recently renovated barbecue area. led by architects adolfo mondejar and francisco figueroa astrain, the renovation converts the grill area into a social hub — displaying geometric continuity with the existing architecture while revealing a stark contrast in material selection.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

the chengdu NBD center proposal features breathable LED façades and a sunken plaza

Chengdu NBD center, a winning mix-use development proposal. in september 2021, QUAD studio and dalu architecture won one of the most prestigious architectural competitions in chengdu, china. the mix-use development proposal — chengdu NBD center — stands 120 meters high and features twin office towers and retail and cultural facilities clustered around a multi-leveled public realm. located within the jiaozi park business district, the proposal is envisioned as an urban fulcrum and destination to enjoy a sizeable green respite in the congested city. like in many other chinese regions, chengdu suffers from heavy vehicular traffic — and the architects viewed the project location as an opportunity to respond to that congestion.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

abin design studio offers happyworks for remote workers without a home office

With many offices normalizing, and even preferring, the work from home ethic, the responsibility of equipping one’s home to suit this mode of employment falls on the individual. in a developing area, it is not always possible for everyone to sustain a comfortable working space within their homes. all...
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy