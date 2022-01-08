takt project's satellite lab in japan coexists with the 'unknown outside' to awaken imagination

Schemata architects has designed ‘ginza innit’, a restaurant and store located in tokyo’s fashionable ginza neighborhood that sells izameshi, a ‘retort pouch food’ (packaged ready-to-eat food). in order to make the store stand out in the area’s grayish surroundings without changing its exterior appearance, the japanese architecture studio has used wood patterns in warm hues throughout the space. yet, since the use of natural wood in the interior was not permitted due to the restriction on interior finishes, schemata opted for an artificial solution: the DI-NOC films by 3M. the design explores ways of expressing wood patterns that are only possible with DI-NOC films, featuring wide wall surfaces, countertops and shelves with such patterns throughout. while the films are made of chemical materials, considering the energy required for transportation and the final dismantling and disposal, the resulting carbon footprint is estimated to be less than that of natural wood.

DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO