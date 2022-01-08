Ted S. Warren

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington is dealing with the damage winter storms have caused.

On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation around the storms that slammed Washington.

The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures. Inslee said state agencies and local jurisdictions are coordinating resources to address damaged property and infrastructure, assess the damage caused by the storms. They will also look into what needs to be done for repairs.

The storms have caused hazardous driving conditions, flooding and extended road closures.

On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said the mountain passes over the Cascades could be closed through Sunday. Heavy snow made it dangerous for road crews to get out there and clear the roads.

Gov. Inslee issues emergency weather proclamation by Tasha Cain on Scribd

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.