At-home COVID-19 antigen tests are in high demand, and for good reason. They're quick, convenient, and can help you contain the spread of the infection. That said, the FDA has acknowledged that certain rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to the Omicron variant, prompting speculation that there's got to be a better way. On Twitter, some testers believe they've found it: enter, the pharyngeal (aka throat) swab, an at-home testing technique that's used alone or in conjunction with nasal swabbing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO