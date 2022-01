BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rowhome fire is under investigation after a 58-year-old woman was found dead inside Friday. Firefighters put out the flames along North Appleton Street in West Baltimore. There was a gathering outside of the home, where loved ones were crying. Firefighters swarmed North Appleton Street in West Baltimore two and a half minutes after the call for the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. “Fire was on the second floor in the rear bedroom,” said Roman Clark, the fire department’s executive assistant chief. Investigators are working to find out how it happened. “We do have investigators on the scene and will be looking into determining exactly what the cause of the fire is,” Clark said. As investigators work to figure out the cause of the fire, the Red Cross was also on the scene assisting at least one person. The string of rowhomes bordering the burned unit was untouched by the flames. The medical examiner will confirm how the woman died.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO