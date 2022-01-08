ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Alabama, Georgia receive warm welcome in frigid Indianapolis

By MICHAEL MAROT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gZ4J_0dg10Al100
1 of 9

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Nick Saban walked off Alabama’s team plane Friday night to a cold, harsh reality.

When he returns to the airport for the final time this season, the Crimson Tide will either be celebrating another national championship or heading home disappointed.

Saban’s top-ranked team received a warm welcome in frigid Indianapolis, arriving shortly after dusk Friday with streaks of orange and red and a bright crescent moon coloring the sky. Players scurried from the plane to buses with temperatures in the teens as drummers played tunes for Alabama before doing the same when Georgia arrived about 90 minutes later.

Even for a playoff regular like Alabama, this was a different routine.

“It’s been pretty cold in Tuscaloosa the last day or two but not this cold,” Saban said. “I told them to be ready for the cold. Our guys are not used to it. Fortunately, we won’t be playing in it, so I told them to get used to it from the plane to the bus.”

Monday night marks the first time the College Football Playoff championship game will be played in a northern city and though the Lucas Oil Stadium dome will be closed, this was not the greeting organizers hoped for.

Thursday night’s wind chills dipped into negative digits and were still hovering there Friday morning. The highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to be near 40 degrees before lows are forecast to hit single digits again Monday night.

The good news is Indy’s maze of indoor walkways mean players and fans won’t need to be outside much if at all — just like the teams that competed in last spring’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

And in a region best-known for embracing basketball, racing and the Big Ten, the buzz heating up around town is all about the Alabama-Georgia rematch. One electronic billboard even renamed the city as Indianapoli-SEC.

“We’re really pleased to have the opportunity to be in the CFP and it’s a great place have it, a great venue,” Saban said, noting some of his players hope to return to Indy in late February for the NFL’s annual scouting combine.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was not scheduled to speak with reporters after the Bulldogs arrived Friday. School officials cited concerns over the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. He did briefly, anyway.

“We’ve had great health, no issues with flu or COVID,” he said in announcing everyone made the trip. “The guys have practiced well.”

So far, though, there’s no indication the virus will force revisions to Monday’s plan.

A crowd of roughly 68,000 is expected to attend the game in the same venue where the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts have been playing in front of full or near-capacity crowds since August. Organizers are not requiring fans to wear masks though they do strongly encourage using them.

It’s not a new phenomenon for Indy, either. An estimated 135,000 fans attended last May’s Indianapolis 500 and Lucas Oil Stadium hosted a sellout crowd for December’s Big Ten title game between Michigan and Iowa.

No changes have been announced to the indoor or outdoor events open to fans, either.

“I think we’re going to provide a different level of fun and football than they may see in other cities,” said Susan Baughman, president of the local organizing committee. “They’ll feel like they’re taking over the city.”

___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Michigan State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Iowa State
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Associated Press

Vikings seek new leadership, fire GM Spielman, coach Zimmer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have started fresh with a search for replacements for general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight absence from the playoffs for a 61-year-old franchise still seeking its first title. The dual firings came one day after the 45th...
NFL
The Associated Press

Late-season collapse proves costly, Colts miss playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts opened the season with three losses. Losing their last two games on the schedule then doomed their postseason hopes. After charging back from yet another slow start to position themselves for a third playoff appearance in four years, the Colts blew two chances to win and get into the AFC’s seven-team playoff field. They now find themselves suddenly cleaning out lockers, figuring out what went wrong and promising to make changes next season.
NFL
The Associated Press

Broncos GM Paton begins search for Fangio’s replacement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Before George Paton begins his quest to find the right quarterback for the Denver Broncos, he has to find the correct coach. “I know how important that position is. It’s the most important position in sports,” the general manager said. “But we’re focused on the coach. If you can get the right leader — that’s the most important thing right now is getting the right leader. We’ll get the quarterback; we’ll get the positions. The leadership and the right head coach for this football team is the No. 1 priority.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

716K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy