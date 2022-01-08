ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Entrata founder will divest his company holdings after anti-Semitic email controversy

By Daniel Woodruff, KUTV
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The founder of Lehi-based Entrata must divest himself of all his financial holdings after sending a widely condemned anti-Semitic email, the company's CEO said Friday. "The Entrata board of directors and executive team has informed David Bateman that he must divest his equity holdings...

wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Tech Founder Who Went on Antisemitic Rant Will Sell His Stake in the Company

Dave Bateman, the software tycoon whose career nosedived this week after he sent out an antisemitic email, has agreed to divest his stake in the business. According to a tweet posted by Entrata’s current CEO, Adam Edmunds, the board of directors and executive team informed Bateman that he must sell his holdings promptly. The disgraced founder agreed to cooperate, the tweet said; as of last spring Bateman held a majority interest in the company, which was worth at least $1 billion as of its last valuation. Bateman’s unhinged email claimed that “the pandemic and systematic extermination of billions of people will lead to an effort to consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule” and that Jewish people were behind the plot. His Facebook account was also riddled with similarly weird content, though it has since been taken offline.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
midutahradio.com

Cox Blasts Tech Founder Who Sent Anti-Semitic Email

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox is speaking out after he and other Utah leaders were sent an anti-semitic email from the founder of a tech company. David Bateman, the founder of Entrata, claimed Jews were using the COVID vaccine to “euthanize Americans.” In a statement on social media, Governor Cox said Bateman’s comments were “irresponsible,” “blatantly false,” and “crazy.” Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds said Bateman resigned as chairman of the company Tuesday at the request of the board of directors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
abc17news.com

Tech founder called on to step down after antisemitic email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics is facing calls to step down after he sent an email screed to a several fellow executives outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory. Fox13 reports Entrata founder and board chair David Bateman claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by unspecified Jews to exterminate people. The email’s recipients included the owner of NBA’s Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla. A fellow tech executive has called on Bateman to step down, and a Utah rabbi warned the antisemitism in his email could lead to real-world violence.
BUSINESS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Anti Semitic#American#Jews#The Catholic Church
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pope calls vaccines ‘moral obligation’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation” and denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives. Francis used some of his strongest words yet calling for people to get vaccinated in a speech […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

What if we regarded and treated America as our family? | Opinion

Like it or not, we all are members of a larger family. America. As residents of a community, city and state, we are kin folk. Whether by blood or as neighbors; nearby or afar; friends or strangers; we all are related, by circumstances, in one way or another. So what sane, sensible, rational and caring […] The post What if we regarded and treated America as our family? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Polish senator sues party leader over surveillance remarks

A Polish opposition senator whose phone was hacked with advanced spyware has filed a civil suit against Poland's ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski for slander over comments suggesting that he was placed under surveillance in connection to wrongdoing. Hours after the news was reported Monday about Sen. Krzysztof Brejza's case against Kaczynski, Polish prosecutors informed Brejza's father, a city mayor, that he was under investigation as a suspect and needed to appear for questioning.Both father and son insist that they have done nothing wrong, and accuse authorities of seeking political revenge. They also believe the ruling Law and...
WORLD
Reuters

Chicago schools to reopen after teachers agree to end COVID-19 walkout

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy