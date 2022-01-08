ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

UD Women’s Basketball game for Saturday has been postponed

By John Tisdell
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Pjaf_0dg0zG8400
Erin Whalen Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick /Rick Roshto)

Newport News, VA — The Atlantic 10 conference announced Friday that Saturday’s University of Dayton women’s basketball home game against George Washington has been postponed due to Covid concerns within the Colonials programs.

The UD ticket office said Friday that for any ticket holders, their ticket for the rescheduled game will still be good. You can also contact them at (937) 229-4433.

Dayton’s overall record this season is 10-3 and their next scheduled game is January 12th at La Salle. Their next scheduled home game is January 16th against Saint Louis at 12 noon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll

South Carolina beat two more ranked opponents to strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Gamecocks topped then-No. 13 LSU and No. 21 Kentucky this past week to raise their record to 8-0 against Top 25 teams this season. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team Monday, garnering 26 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
BASKETBALL
WHIO Dayton

Baylor remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; USC hits No. 5

Reigning national champion Baylor isn't showing any sign of loosening its grip on No. 1. The Bears remained the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the fourth time in five weeks. That came after Baylor (15-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to push its winning streak to 21 games dating to last year's title run in the Indianapolis bubble.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHIO Dayton

Salaam, Luck headline College Football Hall of Fame class

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Late Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado and two-time Heisman runner-up Andrew Luck of Stanford headline a list of 21 former players and coaches in this year's College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced the new inductees Monday. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: SEC fans invade Indianapolis for CFP title game

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff championship game (all times local):. Indianapolis’ city streets were bustling Monday afternoon, almost five hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for college football’s national championship. The blue Colts attire that local...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHIO Dayton

Community Blood Center offering chance to win Bengals playoff tickets

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is giving people a chance to win tickets to see the Cincinnati Bengals play in their first playoff game in six years. Everyone who registers to donate blood on Tuesday through Friday at any CBC mobile blood drive or at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be automatically entered into a drawing to win two free tickets.
NFL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
55K+
Followers
80K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy