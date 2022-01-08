UD Women’s Basketball game for Saturday has been postponed

Erin Whalen Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick /Rick Roshto)

Newport News, VA — The Atlantic 10 conference announced Friday that Saturday’s University of Dayton women’s basketball home game against George Washington has been postponed due to Covid concerns within the Colonials programs.

The UD ticket office said Friday that for any ticket holders, their ticket for the rescheduled game will still be good. You can also contact them at (937) 229-4433.

For more Dayton Flyer news, visit the Home of the Flyers Facebook page.

Dayton’s overall record this season is 10-3 and their next scheduled game is January 12th at La Salle. Their next scheduled home game is January 16th against Saint Louis at 12 noon.

©2022 Cox Media Group