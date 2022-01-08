ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police Issue Alert About Another Round Of Retail Thefts On And Near Magnificent Mile

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 2 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Friday warned of three retail thefts at high-end stores on or near the Magnificent Mile this week.

In each incident, the thieves broke into a store and took high-end merchandise, before getting into a waiting getaway car and leaving.

The thefts all happened in the early-morning hours. Two happened early Tuesday in the 0-99 block of East Walton Street and the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, while the third happened early Thursday, also in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police did not specify which stores were targeted.

For months, CBS 2 has been tracking retail thefts that have been ravaging the city’s Magnificent Mile. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been reporting on the issues with crime on the Mag Mile for months , and found that as of mid-December, only two people had been arrested in connection with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Comments / 24

Truth
2d ago

They need to bring segregation back, these animals shouldn't be allowed near downtown. Lightfoot should start a mandate

Reply
5
Jess Jess
2d ago

I find it totally amazing that these criminals would put so much effort into making life for everyone else just miserable but just won't make an effort for doing the right thing and just get a job and stop the death and destruction.

Reply
3
AfghanistanBananaStand
2d ago

Pull over any car on North Michigan Avenue with more than one colored in it. That’ll stop this nonsense.

Reply(4)
6
 

