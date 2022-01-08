Police Issue Alert About Another Round Of Retail Thefts On And Near Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Friday warned of three retail thefts at high-end stores on or near the Magnificent Mile this week.

In each incident, the thieves broke into a store and took high-end merchandise, before getting into a waiting getaway car and leaving.

The thefts all happened in the early-morning hours. Two happened early Tuesday in the 0-99 block of East Walton Street and the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, while the third happened early Thursday, also in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police did not specify which stores were targeted.

For months, CBS 2 has been tracking retail thefts that have been ravaging the city’s Magnificent Mile. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been reporting on the issues with crime on the Mag Mile for months , and found that as of mid-December, only two people had been arrested in connection with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.