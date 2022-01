A significant increase in lightning in the high Arctic was recorded in 2021, which scientists say is a sign of how the climate crisis is affecting global weather.Vaisala, a Finnish firm that tracks lightning around the world, reported 7,278 lightning strikes in the North Pole region. This is nearly double as many as occurred in the previous nine years combined.Lightning sightings in the earth’s northernmost region are usually rare. Scientists use it as a key indicator of the climate crisis as it proves temperatures in the area are rising as the Arctic air tends to lack the convective heat needed...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO