Baby Elena Steals The Show From Meteorologist Mom Erin Moran During 6 PM News

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents across North Texas are scrambling to find ways to work from home as the omicron variant continues to surge.

And that includes our family here at CBS 11 News.

Meteorologist Erin Moran drew praise from viewers as she led off our 6 p.m. newscast with 5-month-old baby Elena in her arms.

“Look at that now,” CBS 11’s Doug Dunbar said. “Nothing matters because baby Elena is here off the top at six to tell you what the weekend is going to look like.”

One viewer emailed, “Loved the baby during the weather report!! Neither the baby or your weather reporter missed a beat!”

Another viewer went to Twitter to sing her praises.

“Trying to broadcast from home with an infant has definitely presented its challenges (like screams in the background of my live shots at times),” Moran tells us.” But it’s nice to have the extra time with her, especially in these early months where it seems like she hits a new milestone every day!”

Beyond that, Moran points out, “It’s what so many parents have had to do over the last 2-plus years… pivot and make it all work!”