Baby Elena Steals The Show From Meteorologist Mom Erin Moran During 6 PM News

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 3 days ago

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents across North Texas are scrambling to find ways to work from home as the omicron variant continues to surge.

And that includes our family here at CBS 11 News.

Meteorologist Erin Moran drew praise from viewers as she led off our 6 p.m. newscast with 5-month-old baby Elena in her arms.

“Look at that now,” CBS 11’s Doug Dunbar said.  “Nothing matters because baby Elena is here off the top at six to tell you what the weekend is going to look like.”

One viewer emailed, “Loved the baby during the weather report!!  Neither the baby or your weather reporter missed a beat!”

Another viewer went to Twitter to sing her praises.

“Trying to broadcast from home with an infant has definitely presented its challenges (like screams in the background of my live shots at times),” Moran tells us.” But it’s nice to have the extra time with her, especially in these early months where it seems like she hits a new milestone every day!”

Beyond that, Moran points out, “It’s what so many parents have had to do over the last 2-plus years… pivot and make it all work!”

IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth reveals pride in her daughter with rare photo

Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth share two daughters, Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16. During the week, the presenter shared a rare photo of her eldest daughter, and she revealed how proud of her she was as the teenager kept safe by wearing a face mask. Elliott was accompanied by family friend Mariska Hargitay, who was also wearing a face mask. The glamorous girls put some style into their masks, with Mariska opting for a black one, while Elliott went with a gorgeous purple design as they pair settled in for a night at the theater.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Shocking Death of Her Parents

Alicia Witt is in a state of shock. And also a state of mourning. According to numerous reports, the bodies of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered at their Massachusetts home on December 20, leaving the veteran actress without a mother and a father. In a statement,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jessica Simpson describes being hospitalized on a breathing machine with severe bronchitis while 34 weeks pregnant and 260lbs: 'I couldn't breathe'

Jessica Simpson has revealed terrifying details about her 2019 hospitalization while she was 34 weeks pregnant with her daughter Birdie Mae. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the 41-year-old pop star recounted being put on a breathing machine during a bout of severe bronchitis ahead of giving birth to her third child.
NFL
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
