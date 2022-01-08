ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Local symphony orchestra teaching students through music

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlLLz_0dg0yYjh00

A special performance was held Friday at the Island University.

The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra held its annual educational concert at the performing arts center. Every year, thousands of area students learn about orchestra through this entertaining show and tell.

Friday's concert was held via zoom for the various South Texas schools to watch.

The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra holds various concerts in the community.

To learn more about the group and upcoming events, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy