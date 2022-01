December 28, 2021 - In July of 2021 as part of the Rural Crime Prevention Program in Merced County, agents of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office in cooperation with deputies from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation using a “bait trailer”. This trailer was placed on private farm property and equipped with monitoring devices. The trailer was quickly stolen and tracked to an address on East Highway 140 in Merced County, where agents of the District Attorney’s Office and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office recovered the trailer. Video evidence connected Arturo Guzman Sr., 44, and Justin William Slate, 46, to the stolen trailer. Further search warrants at the residence where the trailer was recovered revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash which were seized by the agents and a third individual was identified in connection with the drugs.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO