Christmas tree and regular trash collection delayed in Hagerstown due to snowfall
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown announced on Friday that trash pickup would be delayed while roads are cleared of the recent snowfall. No trash, recycling, or Christmas trees were cleared by the city.
Any trash previously scheduled to be removed on Friday will now be removed on Saturday, and Christmas tree recycling has been delayed until Monday.
“Safety of the collection workers is the top priority. Please be patient as we continue to do our best when collection resumes on Saturday,” a release from the city’s engineering department explained.
Any questions can be directed towards the engineering department at 301-739-8577 ext. 125.
