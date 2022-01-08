Easton girls wrestling makes history; Easton boys stay unbeaten

In the 106-pound weight class, Easton’s Aubre Krazer (top) battles Delaware Valley’s Andrea Boronow on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, during the first home match as a varsity girls program at Easton Area High School. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

About an hour before Nolan Krazer picked up a pin in Easton’s nonleague match Friday with visiting Delaware Valley, younger sister Aubre started a historic night for the Red Rovers girls program.

The freshman 106-pounder record the first takedown in the program’s first dual meet.

More than a minute, Krazer had the program’s first win and pin at 106 pounds.

Easton teammates Adele Martin, Michelle Felix, Madison Manno and Jamie Castillo followed with victories, but Delaware Valley won the match, 36-28, Friday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Felix had a major decision. Castillo had the fastest pin for Easton in 26 seconds. Martin and Manno also had falls.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Martin said. “We have a lot of girls committed [to the sport]. They are working hard every day in the room. They want to get better.”

Coach Jordan Kutler’s crew has one more dual — next Friday at Parkland — and four tournaments before the girls postseason, which includes an Eastern regional, also at Parkland, and a state tournament at Central Dauphin.

“I’m excited for everything that’s going to come,” Krazer said. “We go to Gettysburg for a tournament. They have a great team. Regionals, states. It’s going to be fun.”

Easton and Delaware Valley are two of the state’s 30 sanctioned girls programs. The PIAA requires 100 schools supporting a sport before it will consider sanctioning it.

As for the Easton boys, they are rolling at 10-0 after beating the Warriors 42-14 in their final tuneup before a busy week that includes a visit Monday to rival Nazareth, hosting Freedom on Wednesday and a trip to the Escape the Rock tournament at Council Rock South.

Oliver Fairchild (126), Nolan Krazer (138), Lebron Simms (145), Michael Hynes (189) and Matt Cruise (285) had falls for Easton.

Shae Linegar in sudden victory at 132 and James Geiger at 160 also grinded out decisions for the Red Rovers.

Delaware Valley continues its string of duals against EPC teams at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northampton. It then hosts Stroudsburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Delaware Valley girls 36, Easton 28

106 : Aubre Krazer (E) pinned Andrea Boronow, 1:27

125 : Sarah Seltzer (DV) pinned Michelle Galvez, 0:18

125 : Alia Narvaez-Wiener (DV) pinned Ella Williams, 4:30

125 : Adele Martin (E) pinned Danielle Eisoleffel, 1:07

125 : Michelle Felix (E) maj. dec. Samantha Opalka, 10-2

140 : Kaelyn Balbirer (DV) pinned Roxana Castillo, 1:19

150 : Sarah Seltzer (DV) pinned Juliana Silva, 1:15

125 : Alia Narvaez-Wiener (DV) pinned Madison Farina, 1:32

125 : Madison Manno (E) pinned Danielle Eisoleffel, 3:29

125 : Jamie Castillo (E) pinned Samantha Opalka, 0:26

140 : Kaelyn Balbirer (DV) pinned Alex Capra, 1:44

Referee : John Poretta

Easton boys 42, Delaware Valley 14

106 : Chris Kelly (E) dec. Landon Machado, 7-1

113 : Brendan Bowman (E) dec. Brady Colville, 5-0

120 : Zach Jacaruso (DV) maj. dec. Ben Fanelli, 10-0

126 : Oliver Fairchild (E) pinned Lukas Dello, 1:23

132 : Shae Linegar (E) dec. Dominic Moyer, 3-2 SV

138 : Nolan Krazer (E) pinned Luke Brazanskas, 2:44

145 : Lebron Simms (E) pinned A.J. Dierksen, 3:29

152 : Ryder Machado (DV) dec. Jayden Hazzard, 4-2

160 : James Geiger (E) dec. C.J. Walton, 6-3

172 : C.J. Ross (DV) dec. Giovani Macario, 5-1

189 : Michael Hynes (E) pinned Brennan Colville, 1:20

215 : Aiden Black (DV) maj. dec. Tyler Cocciolillo, 18-7

285 : Matt Cruise (E) pinned Sean Finan, 0:51

Referee : Mike Evans