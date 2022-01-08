ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Easton girls wrestling makes history; Easton boys stay unbeaten

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTJ7l_0dg0xiZs00
In the 106-pound weight class, Easton’s Aubre Krazer (top) battles Delaware Valley’s Andrea Boronow on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, during the first home match as a varsity girls program at Easton Area High School. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

About an hour before Nolan Krazer picked up a pin in Easton’s nonleague match Friday with visiting Delaware Valley, younger sister Aubre started a historic night for the Red Rovers girls program.

The freshman 106-pounder record the first takedown in the program’s first dual meet.

More than a minute, Krazer had the program’s first win and pin at 106 pounds.

Easton teammates Adele Martin, Michelle Felix, Madison Manno and Jamie Castillo followed with victories, but Delaware Valley won the match, 36-28, Friday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Felix had a major decision. Castillo had the fastest pin for Easton in 26 seconds. Martin and Manno also had falls.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Martin said. “We have a lot of girls committed [to the sport]. They are working hard every day in the room. They want to get better.”

Coach Jordan Kutler’s crew has one more dual — next Friday at Parkland — and four tournaments before the girls postseason, which includes an Eastern regional, also at Parkland, and a state tournament at Central Dauphin.

“I’m excited for everything that’s going to come,” Krazer said. “We go to Gettysburg for a tournament. They have a great team. Regionals, states. It’s going to be fun.”

Easton and Delaware Valley are two of the state’s 30 sanctioned girls programs. The PIAA requires 100 schools supporting a sport before it will consider sanctioning it.

As for the Easton boys, they are rolling at 10-0 after beating the Warriors 42-14 in their final tuneup before a busy week that includes a visit Monday to rival Nazareth, hosting Freedom on Wednesday and a trip to the Escape the Rock tournament at Council Rock South.

Oliver Fairchild (126), Nolan Krazer (138), Lebron Simms (145), Michael Hynes (189) and Matt Cruise (285) had falls for Easton.

Shae Linegar in sudden victory at 132 and James Geiger at 160 also grinded out decisions for the Red Rovers.

Delaware Valley continues its string of duals against EPC teams at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northampton. It then hosts Stroudsburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Delaware Valley girls 36, Easton 28

106 : Aubre Krazer (E) pinned Andrea Boronow, 1:27

125 : Sarah Seltzer (DV) pinned Michelle Galvez, 0:18

125 : Alia Narvaez-Wiener (DV) pinned Ella Williams, 4:30

125 : Adele Martin (E) pinned Danielle Eisoleffel, 1:07

125 : Michelle Felix (E) maj. dec. Samantha Opalka, 10-2

140 : Kaelyn Balbirer (DV) pinned Roxana Castillo, 1:19

150 : Sarah Seltzer (DV) pinned Juliana Silva, 1:15

125 : Alia Narvaez-Wiener (DV) pinned Madison Farina, 1:32

125 : Madison Manno (E) pinned Danielle Eisoleffel, 3:29

125 : Jamie Castillo (E) pinned Samantha Opalka, 0:26

140 : Kaelyn Balbirer (DV) pinned Alex Capra, 1:44

Referee : John Poretta

Easton boys 42, Delaware Valley 14

106 : Chris Kelly (E) dec. Landon Machado, 7-1

113 : Brendan Bowman (E) dec. Brady Colville, 5-0

120 : Zach Jacaruso (DV) maj. dec. Ben Fanelli, 10-0

126 : Oliver Fairchild (E) pinned Lukas Dello, 1:23

132 : Shae Linegar (E) dec. Dominic Moyer, 3-2 SV

138 : Nolan Krazer (E) pinned Luke Brazanskas, 2:44

145 : Lebron Simms (E) pinned A.J. Dierksen, 3:29

152 : Ryder Machado (DV) dec. Jayden Hazzard, 4-2

160 : James Geiger (E) dec. C.J. Walton, 6-3

172 : C.J. Ross (DV) dec. Giovani Macario, 5-1

189 : Michael Hynes (E) pinned Brennan Colville, 1:20

215 : Aiden Black (DV) maj. dec. Tyler Cocciolillo, 18-7

285 : Matt Cruise (E) pinned Sean Finan, 0:51

Referee : Mike Evans

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Bound Brook wrestler makes history as first girl to place in boys county tournament

Bound Brook sophomore Lennix Horsburgh arrived at the Somerset County Tournament as a spectator. She left as the first female placewinner in the tournament’s history. Wrestling against the boys Saturday at Franklin High School, Horsburgh won three matches on her way to a fourth-place finish at 113 pounds. She finished with a 3-2 record and plenty of inspiration as she continues her season.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
KVOE

Emporia High girls wrestling team 1st and boys 6th at Dodge City

The Emporia High girls wrestling team finished in 1st place at the 2nd Annual Dodge City Invitational Saturday. The Lady Spartans had 7 top 4 finishes. Madelyn Griffin at 126 pounds was the lone individual champion. Ariana Estrada at 101 pounds finished in 2nd place. Azia Obregon at 115, Virginia...
EMPORIA, KS
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley wrestling rankings: Plenty of shuffling after Saucon Valley, Quakertown standouts return to action

The shelf got a little emptier this week. Saucon Valley’s Dante Mahaffey, a returning Class 2A state medalist, made his season debut after rehabbing a football injury. Most of those who missed the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, including Saucon Valley’s Chris Arciuolo, Travis Riefenstahl and Jackson Albert, plus Quakertown’s Collin Gaj, Calvin Lachman and Freddie Retter, are back, too. ...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
WRAL

No. 23 East Bladen girls basketball keeps unbeaten record, edges Fairmont to stay in first

Fairmont, N.C. — Of the seven members of the Southeastern Athletic 2A Conference, six of them had records above .500 in girls basketball entering the week. So as big as No. 23 East Bladen's 43-40 win over Fairmont was, there are plenty more big games to come as the season progresses. But for now, the Eagles (13-0, 2-0) have one fewer team to share first place with after dispatching Fairmont (8-4, 2-1), while early February games against No. 24 St. Pauls loom large on the horizon.
FAIRMONT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

Ryan Flores Outduels Andy Jankowiak To Earn Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP 2022 Season Opener In Allentown’s PPL Center; Jon Keister, Brett Bieber Claim Champ Kart, Slingshot Main Events

ALLENTOWN, PA – Ryan Flores of Davidson, NC raced to victory Saturday night in the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP 2022 season opener inside Allentown, PA’s PPL Center. To win, Flores had to hold off the race-long challenges of Andy Jankowiak of Tonawanda, NY while Lehigh Valley, PA native Matt Janisch of Nazareth, PA charged from deep in the field to finish a solid third.
ALLENTOWN, PA
kmaland.com

KMAland Boys Basketball (1/7): Harlan, AHSTW, MSTM stay unbeaten

(KMAland) -- Harlan, AHSTW and Martensdale-St. Marys all stayed unbeaten, Lenox nabbed a rare win over Nodaway Valley, Stanberry won their 10th straight and much more from the Friday in KMAland boys basketball. H-10: Glenwood 86 Shenandoah 36. Caden Johnson led four Glenwood players in double figures with 19 points...
HARLAN, IA
Lansing State Journal

Boys basketball roundup: Eaton Rapids edges Lansing Catholic; Olivet, Ovid-Elsie stay unbeaten

EATON RAPIDS -- Zane Kemp finished with a game-high 26 points to help the Greyhounds outlast Lansing Catholic for a CAAC White home victory. Easton Rodgers tallied 12 points and Trey Orr chipped in eight points for Eaton Rapids (2-4, 1-2). Alex Watters scored a team-high 24 points and Rory Durr tacked on 12 points for the Cougars (4-4, 1-1). PORTLAND 66, SEXTON 59.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Girls#Highschool#Combat#Easton Area High School#Nonleague#Eastern#Piaa
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school wrestling: Top 10 team rankings

Nazareth, Easton and Northampton are among those in the Lehigh Valley’s top 10 team rankings this week. Bethlehem Catholic, Notre Dame-Green Pond, Quakertown and Faith Christian also are in the field, plus honorable mention Pennridge. View the rankings below: Nazareth Previous ranking: 1 Record: 4-0, 4-0 EPC Last week: Beat Allen and Whitehall This week: Monday vs. Easton; Wednesday at ...
NAZARETH, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley wrestling: Unbeaten Easton to face monster stretch

Coach Jody Karam didn’t flinch when he was asked about what lies ahead moments after Easton put forth another stellar performance Friday to run its dual-meet record to 10-0. “The next three weeks is probably the most brutal three weeks of a schedule I’ve ever had in my 33 years of coaching,” he said. “It’s insane.” The insanity starts Monday with a short bus ride up Route 248 to rival ...
EASTON, PA
The Morning Call

Fundraiser for former Lehigh football coach Andy Coen planned for Feb. 18 with coaches Kevin Higgins and Dave Clawson coming back to campus

Former Whitehall High and Lehigh University quarterback Nick Shafnisky calls his former Mountain Hawks coach Andy Coen “One of the greatest men I’ve ever met and I genuinely mean that.” Shafnisky said Coen is a guy who “when he spoke, you just listened and you never questioned what he said. He had that kind of respect from his players. He was just a great mentor and a second dad to a lot of ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

High school boys basketball notebook: Northwestern Lehigh might become Cesare’s palace

Like many in the local boys basketball community, Cory Cesare said he was surprised when his friend Jerry Lloyd decided to resign after one season as head coach at Northwestern Lehigh. Lloyd, a former Whitehall High standout and Division I college player, had guided the Tigers to a 14-6 season and a 9-2 mark in the Colonial League in 2020-21 and had the program headed in the right direction. ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy