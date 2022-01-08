ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Belgium exports a record volume of electricity

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium has never exported as much electricity as it did in 2021. This is partly due to nuclear power plants, which have been running at full speed. Last year, 59 percent more electricity was exported than in 2020, according to annual figures for high voltage grid operator Ilya. The output represents...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Rising Energy Costs Rattle Manufacturers in Turkey, Pakistan

With skyrocketing prices for electricity and natural gas, the Turkish and Pakistani manufacturing sectors are feeling the squeeze. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Poultry Site

Brazil reaches record poultry exports in 2021

Revenue from poultry exports totaled $7.66 billion last year, a 25.7% jump year-on-year, ABPA added. Asia brought in 1.64 million tonnes of Brazilian poultry in 2021, a 0.5% annual rise, even as China imports fell by 5% to 640,000 tonnes, reported Reuters. Higher sales to Japan and the Philippines helped offset the Chinese drop, ABPA said.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

'Exports are on fire:' U.S. farmers set records

ATLANTA — Exports of U.S. farm products are booming, and more opportunities are on the horizon, according to a top federal trade official. The nation’s agriculture industry exported up to $180 billion worth of goods last year, eclipsing the previous record of $154 billion, said Dan Whitley, administrator of the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
AGRICULTURE
oilandgas360.com

Canadian oil exports to Asia reach record with new U.S. link

LONDON (Bloomberg) –Canada’s oil sands producers were able to export a record amount of crude to overseas markets thanks to a new link to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The recent reversal of Marathon Pipe Line Inc.’s Capline pipeline is sending oil sands crude produced in landlocked Alberta to export terminals on Gulf Coast where it can be shipped to other countries. Exports to Asia were at their highest ever, with India the leading destination by far, followed by China and then South Korea, according to oil analytics firm Kpler.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Offshore Wind Power#Belgian
iheart.com

November beef exports set value record

The value of U.S. beef exports set another record in November, topping $1 billion for the second time in 2021. USDA data compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation says November pork exports were lower than the previous year, but year-to-date export value maintained a record value pace. November beef exports totaled over 123,600 metric tons, up seven percent from 2020 and the fourth-largest monthly volume in the post-BSE era.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UK’s biggest energy users ‘may put off net zero spending due to gas crisis’

Eight in 10 of the UK’s biggest energy users have said they are worried by rapid rises in energy prices and many are worried it could put their environmental investments at risk.Intensive energy users largely have plans to cut their carbon emissions, according to a new survey.Energy giant Vattenfall said that 90% of the companies said they planned to invest more than 7% of their revenues on reaching net zero over the next half decade.But more than a third said they are thinking about calling off some investments so they can deal with the gas price crisis.The decisions they (companies)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aussie east coast LNG exports hit record in 2021

China was by far the biggest importer. LNG exports from the three projects on the Australian east coast came in at record 23.47mn metric tons in 2021, up 4.96% year/year, Gladstone Ports Corp said on January 6. China was the bigger buyer and imported 15.65mn mt of LNG, up 4%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Germany
Seekingalpha.com

Williams delivers record natural gas volumes via Transco

Williams (NYSE:WMB) says it delivered a record-breaking 17.15M dekatherms of natural gas on January 3 via its Transco interstate pipeline. While extreme winter weather usually coincides with peak-day deliveries, Williams says the new volume record was due to continued expansions on Transco to serve the growing demand for U.S. natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kokomo Perspective

Meat exports shatter records

October 2021 was another strong month for U.S. red-meat exports as beef export value continued to soar, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. October pork exports were less than 2020’s large total but year-to-date shipments remained slightly more than the record pace of 2020.
KOKOMO, IN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian gas exports to China reach 'record' level

As much of Europe faces rising fuel prices, gas supplies are flowing to Russia's eastern neighbor. Russian energy giant Gazprom has revealed it has pumped a record daily volume of gas to China, with the world's largest country and its most populous nation seeking to strengthen ties amid strained relations with the West.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
95.3 MNC

US Soybean Exports Set Record in 20/21 Marketing Year

The United Soybean Board reports soybean farmers in the United States exported a record quantity of soybeans during the 2020/2021 marketing year. U.S. Soy shipped 74.76 million metric tons of product, valued at more than $34 billion. Monte Peterson is Chairman of the U.S. Soybean Export Council, a soybean checkoff...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Hurricane Ida, Europe floods made 2021 costly for disasters

Damage wrought by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. state of Louisiana and the flash floods that hit Europe last summer helped make 2021 one of the most expensive years for natural disasters, reinsurance company Munich Re said Monday.The company's annual report put the overall economic losses from natural disasters worldwide last year at $280 billion, making it the fourth-costliest after 2011, the year a massive earthquake and tsunami struck Japan.Insured losses in 2021 amounted to $120 billion, the second-highest after 2017, when hurricanes Harvey Irma and Maria hit the Americas, according to Munich Re.More than a third of...
ENVIRONMENT
MySanAntonio

Taiwan's 2021 exports soar to record $446 billion on tech demand

Taiwan exports extended their double-digit growth for a tenth month, with shipments from the island in 2021 smashing all records due to soaring demand for technology products and components. Overseas shipments in December grew 23.4% from a year earlier to $40.7 billion, according to a statement from Taiwan's Ministry of...
ECONOMY
The Free Press - TFP

‘Coal’s Rebound’: US Emissions Spiked In 2021 Despite Biden Green Pledges

Greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. surged in 2021, even as President Joe Biden pursued an aggressive environmental agenda to stave off climate change. Overall, carbon emissions ticked up 6.2% in 2021 as the American economy largely opened, according to research released Monday by the consulting firm Rhodium Group. While the total emissions figure represented a major jump compared to 2020, it was 5% lower than emissions recorded in 2019.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy

The use of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and hydrogen fuel cells, will minimize greenhouse gas emissions and reduce global warming. But use of these systems has to increase — and they require a lot of metal. The World Bank estimates that about three billion tonnes of metals like graphite, lithium and cobalt will be needed by 2050 to supply enough systems to keep the global temperature rise below 2 C, a goal of the 2016 Paris Climate agreement. In comparison, only about one billion tonnes of metals would be needed by 2050 to satisfy...
ENVIRONMENT
hoosieragtoday.com

U.S. Pork Exports on Pace to Top 2020’s Record

According to numbers released this week by the U.S. Department of Commerce, exports of U.S. pork in 2021 are on pace to top 2020’s record $7.7 billion. From January through November, the U.S. pork industry shipped more than $7.5 billion of product to foreign destinations compared with slightly over $7 billion for the same period in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy