Legal battle continues between Robert De Niro and his former assistant: ‘I used company credit card for trips and a dog sitter’ | showbiz

By Kelcie Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, the actor filed a lawsuit against his former assistant and demanded compensation of $ 6 million (about 5.3 million euros). New details from De Niro’s indictment come from court documents that RadarOnline has access to. For example, a letter from the actor’s lawyer was...

www.taylordailypress.net

