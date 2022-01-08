ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“30” (End): Lin Manuel Miranda Ends Adele’s Six Week Run at Number 1 with Disney “Encanto” Soundtrack

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele’s six week run at number 1 on the album charts is over. The singer’s “30” finished in second place this week with 56,283 copies sold according to hitsdailydouble.com. In journalism, “30” means “the end,” a marking at the end of stories. For “30,”...

www.showbiz411.com

Related
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Recalls What Putting Hamilton On Disney+ Did For The Broadway Show

Hamilton was a hit on Broadway long before it made its way to the small screen via Disney+. But when the musical was professionally filmed over five years ago, composer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda had no idea that the movie would blossom into an overnight sensation and lead to an even higher demand to see the show in person - or the lasting impact the Hamilton pro shot would have on the Broadway community.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Andrew Garfield says Lin-Manuel Miranda ‘threw a shoe’ at him during Tick, Tick... Boom! rehearsal

Andrew Garfield has claimed that hisTick, Tick... Boom! director Lin-Manuel Miranda “threw a shoe” at him the first time he sang for him.The actor opened up about working with the first-time filmmaker in a recent roundtable interview – alongside Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jared Leto – with the Los Angeles Times. Garfield said that Miranda’s “stunningly infectious and beautiful” self-belief rubbed off on him, particularly after he admitted he had never sung before being cast as the late American composer Jonathan Larson in the film.“I remember the first time I sang in front of...
CELEBRITIES
mynews13.com

Andrew Garfield on playing musical legend in Lin-Manuel Miranda's new film

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield plays musical icon Jonathan Larson in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" the new film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda that is now streaming on Netflix. On Spectrum News 1's "The LA Times Envelope Roundtable," Garfield opens up to host Michael Ordona about the film...
MOVIES
Courier-Times

Lin Manuel-Miranda wanted musicals for Latino characters

Lin Manuel-Miranda wanted to write musicals for Latino characters. The 41-year-old composer – who is behind the musicals ‘In the Heights’ and the worldwide smash hit ‘Hamilton’ spoke out about how although he “loved musicals” as a child, he couldn’t “see a way in” because of his ethnicity.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
104.1 WIKY

Disney’s ﻿’Encanto’ soundtrack ﻿is now the number-one album in the country

What else can Disney’s Encanto do? The movie’s soundtrack dethroned Adele‘s powerhouse album 30 to claim the number-one spot on the Billboard 200. The album is now the first soundtrack to become the top-selling album in the country since Frozen II dominated the chart in 2019. It’s also the sixth soundtrack overall to top the Billboard 200. Encanto was streamed over 87.6 million times over the past week and sold 11,000 physical copies.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Hamilton' cast members perform song during Jan. 6 event

Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast members from the musical “Hamilton” gave a virtual performance on Thursday during a Jan. 6 event on Capitol Hill. Miranda, the creator of the Tony Award-winning musical about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton, introduced the performance. The cast sang “Dear Theodosia,” a song the characters Hamilton and Aaron Burr sing to their children in the musical.
MUSIC
allears.net

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack is Blowing Up Months After Release

All right — who’s NOT talking about Bruno right now?. Disney’s Encanto debuted in theaters on November 24th, and later premiered on Disney+ on December 24th. Since then, the soundtrack has been picking up a lot of steam, with some songs even placing high on U.S. and global music charts! Have you been listening to the soundtrack on repeat too?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Plus
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
shefinds

Zendaya's Reaction To Tom Holland Saying He Wants To Start A Family Is Priceless

When we heard that Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from acting to start a family, we firstly couldn’t believe what we were hearing, but then instantly couldn’t help but wonder what his girlfriend Zendaya thought. Well now we can wonder no more, as we finally know what the 25-year-old Emmy-winner thinks about her boyfriend’s comments; and we have to say, we are quite surprised by what was revealed!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES

