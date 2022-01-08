ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three jailed for life in black jaguar murder case in US

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree white Americans have been sentenced to life in prison in early 2020 for the murder of black jaguar Ahmed Arbery in the US state of Georgia. The trio chased Arbery in pickups and shot him very close at gunpoint. The case caused a great deal of controversy in...

www.taylordailypress.net

AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Wrcbtv.com

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man's murder

Three White men who chased and murdered 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with two having no chance of parole. Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were convicted in November on a raft of charges, including felony murder, for Arbery's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Taylor Daily Press

Three life sentences for the murder of a jogger in the United States

The judge observed a minute of silence to draw attention to the horror experienced by the victim while being chased, and noted no remorse for the “terrifying” act. Those convicted are gunman Travis McMichael, his father and their neighbor. They claimed that they believed Arbery was a thief, but they had no proof. The victim’s father spoke of the lynching. According to the ruling, only the neighbor can ask for pardon after 30 years in prison, which is not possible for the other two. The closest relative had asked for life imprisonment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
