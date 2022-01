The December Cattle on Feed report showed November placements 103.6 percent of last year and marketings 105.3 percent of one year ago. November had one more business day than 2021. The December 1 on-feed total was 11.985 million head, down fractionally year over year at 99.6 percent of last year. The December report was well anticipated and should not provoke a large market reaction after the long holiday weekend. December is the sixth consecutive month of year over year decreases in feedlot inventories though the November and December totals were only slightly down from one year ago. The twelve-month average feedlot inventory continues to decline from the June peak but is declining very slowly.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO