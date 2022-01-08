Hendershott’s 21 raises West Branch’s record to 6-0
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch continues its undefeated season as the team got by Minerva, 48-39.
Jaxon Hendershott sank four three-point baskets to lead the Warriors with 21 points. Dru DeShields scored 12.
West Branch made 70.6 percent of its free-throw attempts (12-17) while connecting on six three-pointers.
The Warriors will take their 8-0 mark into their Tuesday matchup with Marlington (8-1).
Brayden Costea paced the Lions with 19 points.
