Hagerstown Parks and Recreation opens registration for 2022 Hub City 100 Miler

By Roshan Davis
 2 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Still looking for a New Year’s resolution? The city of Hagerstown may have the right challenge for you. Registration opened Thursday for the ninth annual Hub City 100 Miler , a challenge to walk or run one mile a day for 100 straight days.

According to an official for Hagerstown Parks and Recreation, nearly a decade ago Washington County was considered the fifth most obese county in the United States, so the 100 Miler was created as a way to get people up and moving during the winter months.

If running isn’t your ideal form of exercise, any exercise you do for 20 minutes will count towards completing your challenge.

“Say you wanna watch a video at home and do a 20-minute meditation class, or a 20-minute yoga class from the comfort of your living room — that counts as a mile. It’s all on an honor system,” said Amy Riley, recreation coordinator.

The official kickoff date for the 100 Miler is Jan. 14, when a group of participants will meet at Fairgrounds Park to walk the first mile, though this event is not mandatory to participate in the challenge. On-site registration will also be available at this time, and registration will remain open through Jan. 31.

Registration also makes participants eligible for several raffle prizes. To sign up, visit here .

#Parks And Recreation
