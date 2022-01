Samona Reene Cuevas was born into her loving mother’s arms on December 28th, 2021, at 12:58 PM. She came earthside with the sweetest cry, most perfect little nose, all ten fingers and all ten toes; weighing 1 pound, 14.5 ounces and measuring 12 inches long. Time was a thief, and after 97 minutes, Samona peacefully drifted to sleep, taking her last breath knowing only the feeling of being held and loved.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO