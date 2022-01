BOSTON — Julius Randle didn’t get a free pass from the NBA on Saturday and it is to be determined whether he will get a free pass from the fans he may have insulted. Despite the long apology he issued Friday night on Instagram at the encouragement of the Knicks and his team at Creative Artists Agency, Randle, who struggled in a 13-point night in the Knicks’ 99-75 blowout loss to the Celtics, has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for two incidents of “egregious use of profane language” this week relating to fans.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO