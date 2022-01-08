ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Trae Young: Available Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Young (back) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Young racked up 25 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and 14 assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 134-118 loss to the Lakers. Young needed 21 shots to get 25 points and struggled from deep, but other than that, he had an impressive performance while ending just one rebound away from posting a triple-double. The star point guard is on a tear of late with at least 25 points and 10-plus assists in each of the last four games, including a 56-point effort against the Blazers on Jan. 3.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Lakers
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks will likely trade Cam Reddish?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks are likely to trade Cam Reddish at the trade deadline. Even though the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference, there’s still hope that this team can make a move up the standings during the second half of the season.
NBA
FanSided

The Bulls should thank the Los Angeles Lakers for these 3 guards

Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy