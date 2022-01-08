Hawks' John Collins: Listed as available

Collins, however, has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in Atlanta, multiple sources have told The Athletic. His shot attempts per game and usage rate have decreased in each of the past three seasons — even as the athletic, energetic Collins has improved his offensive repertoire. The 6-foot-9 big man has challenged the Hawks locker room on multiple occasions to play team basketball and commit to one another this season. Oftentimes, Collins has felt his voice go unheard.
While the Ben Simmons saga continues in Philadelphia, the rest of the league tries to find out what will happen with the 76ers and their disgruntled star. Simmons is yet to play a single game for the team this season, citing mental health issues as the reason he's unable to play.
It was reported last week by Marc Stein that the Hawks were a team to keep an eye out for in Ben Simmons trade talks, and those are continuing to pick up steam early this week. In a report from Shams Charania Monday morning, he says Atlanta is indeed involved in trade talks regarding Simmons, and that John Collins could potentially be the centerpiece in a deal.
The Philadelphia 76ers' worst-kept secret this season is that Ben Simmons doesn't want to play for them again. While Sixers players, coaches, and front office personnel have gone on record numerous times stating they would love Simmons to return to the floor for the 2021-2022 season in a Sixers uniform, the three-time All-Star has yet to hit the court this season.
The Atlanta Hawks have recently emerged as a potential candidate for a Ben Simmons trade as the Philadelphia 76ers star remains sidelined. It also appears they could have one possible piece who may be interested in leaving: John Collins. Arguably the Hawks’ second-best player to Trae Young, Collins is reportedly...
The Atlanta Hawks continue to struggle this season, and as the trade deadline approaches, buzz about what potential changes are to come are beginning to hit the surface. Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that forward John Collins has “grown increasingly frustrated” with his role in Atlanta and “often times has felt his voice unheard” amid the Hawks’ struggles this season.
Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
Shaquille O'Neal's kids are following in their father's footsteps, aiming to have a professional career in basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers legend left a huge legacy in the league and his children are trying to carry it in the next years. Besides Shareef O'Neal playing for Shaq's alma mater Louisiana...
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
There are a lot of teams in the league that could make changes to their roster at or ahead of the trade deadline. The Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers are all teams that need to change some things up to achieve success. Perhaps they could help one another.
The 2021-22 NBA season has been crazy this far. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers struggling, changes may be near. Could the two teams actually come together on a massive blockbuster trade that would swap Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons?. Let’s get the games out of the way....
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
NBA Trade Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks are likely to trade Cam Reddish at the trade deadline. Even though the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference, there’s still hope that this team can make a move up the standings during the second half of the season.
Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
