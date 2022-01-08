ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' John Collins: Listed as available

 2 days ago

Collins (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers. Collins...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Collins frustrated with role in Atlanta

Collins, however, has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in Atlanta, multiple sources have told The Athletic. His shot attempts per game and usage rate have decreased in each of the past three seasons — even as the athletic, energetic Collins has improved his offensive repertoire. The 6-foot-9 big man has challenged the Hawks locker room on multiple occasions to play team basketball and commit to one another this season. Oftentimes, Collins has felt his voice go unheard.
Yardbarker

John Collins frustrated with role, could be used as a centerpiece in a trade for Ben Simmons

It was reported last week by Marc Stein that the Hawks were a team to keep an eye out for in Ben Simmons trade talks, and those are continuing to pick up steam early this week. In a report from Shams Charania Monday morning, he says Atlanta is indeed involved in trade talks regarding Simmons, and that John Collins could potentially be the centerpiece in a deal.
All 76ers

Could John Collins' Frustration With Hawks Lead Him to Sixers?

The Philadelphia 76ers' worst-kept secret this season is that Ben Simmons doesn't want to play for them again. While Sixers players, coaches, and front office personnel have gone on record numerous times stating they would love Simmons to return to the floor for the 2021-2022 season in a Sixers uniform, the three-time All-Star has yet to hit the court this season.
peachtreehoops.com

Report: John Collins, growing "increasingly frustrated" with his role in Atlanta, a fit for potential Ben Simmons trade

The Atlanta Hawks continue to struggle this season, and as the trade deadline approaches, buzz about what potential changes are to come are beginning to hit the surface. Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that forward John Collins has “grown increasingly frustrated” with his role in Atlanta and “often times has felt his voice unheard” amid the Hawks’ struggles this season.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks will likely trade Cam Reddish?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks are likely to trade Cam Reddish at the trade deadline. Even though the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference, there’s still hope that this team can make a move up the standings during the second half of the season.
FanSided

The Bulls should thank the Los Angeles Lakers for these 3 guards

Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
