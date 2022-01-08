ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Lays Out 'Nonstarter' Demands Ahead of Talks with US

By Patsy Widakuswara
Voice of America
 3 days ago

Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats will begin...

www.voanews.com

dallassun.com

Russia 'Disappointed' By U.S. Signals Ahead of Geneva Talks

Russian officials said on January 9 that they are 'disappointed' by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva, Switzerland. The Interfax and RIA news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saynig that Moscow was not optimistic going into the talks, and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia, US make no breakthrough on Ukraine but agree to keep talking

Russia told the United States at tense talks Monday that it had no plans to invade Ukraine, as the two sides agreed to more efforts to keep tensions from turning into a full-blown confrontation. After more than seven hours of negotiations in Geneva, the Russian and US officials both offered to keep talking, though there was no sign of a major breakthrough. The high-stakes meeting came amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine. Moscow has demanded wide-ranging concessions from Washington and its NATO allies, which in turn have threatened severe sanctions for any attack. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he had assured his US counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, that the fears were unfounded.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Geneva#U S#Russian#White House Bureau
The Independent

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission for face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US calls new wave of Iran sanctions against Americans ‘threats and provocations’

The US has said it will “deter and respond” to Iran’s “threats and provocations” after the Middle Eastern country slapped sanctions against 51 American nationals.“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” it added.The White House accused “Iran’s proxy militias” of continuing attacks on US troops in the Middle East...
U.S. POLITICS
Wiscnews.com

Russia, US start 'difficult' talks on Ukraine

Top US and Russian officials held crucial talks Monday with tensions soaring over Ukraine and security demands from Moscow. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov opened their meeting at the US mission in Geneva at 8:55 am (0755 GMT). The two diplomats had already met informally in the Swiss city on Sunday evening, with Ryabkov afterwards telling Russian news agencies the first meeting had been "difficult".
POLITICS
AFP

US says offered Russia reciprocal action, warned on Ukraine

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Monday that she offered to make reciprocal moves with Russia on missiles and exercises to de-escalate tensions but renewed warnings of major costs if Moscow invaded Ukraine. After more than seven hours of talks in Geneva with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Sherman said the United States was ready to meet again, but that Russia had not offered assurances that it will pull back troops amassed near Ukraine. Sherman told reporters she had offered "a number of ideas where our two countries could take reciprocal action that would be in our security interest and improve strategic stability." She declined to give full details but said the United States made proposals on missile placement and said it was "open to discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe" along the lines of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, from which former president Donald Trump withdrew.
MILITARY
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Main issues at Russia-US security talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian diplomats are meeting this week with officials from the United States and its NATO allies for security negotiations in three European cities. Russian and U.S. negotiators launched the talks in Geneva on Monday. They will be followed by Russia-NATO talks in Brussels and a meeting in Vienna of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe over the course of the week.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Preview - sides not optimistic ahead of Russia-US security talks in Geneva, demand reciprocity

Moscow [Russia], January 10 (ANI/ Sputnik): The new round of talks on strategic stability between the high-level delegations of the United States and Russia will begin in Geneva on Monday, but both countries have so far voiced concerns about the other side's willingness to make reciprocal steps toward the de-escalation of tensions in Europe.
FOREIGN POLICY
WTAJ

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies. Prospects are bleak. Though the immediacy of the […]
POLITICS
Voice of America

Russia, US on Familiar Ground in Peace Capital Geneva

GENEVA — Geneva, dubbed the capital of peace, is a favored spot for meetings between the two great post-World War II powers and once again hosts talks between Russia and the United States on Monday. The tranquil Swiss city held the 1985 summit between US president Ronald Reagan and...
POLITICS
International Business Times

US, Russia Hold High-stakes Talks On Ukraine

Top US and Russian officials held crucial talks Monday with tensions soaring over Ukraine and security demands from Moscow, but there was little hope of a diplomatic breakthrough. The high-stakes negotiations come amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine, and with Moscow demanding wide-ranging concessions from...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Kazakhstan adds uncertainty to talks with Russia on Ukraine

Russia’s decision to send paratroopers into Kazakhstan where a crackdown on violent anti-government protests has left dozens dead, injects additional uncertainty into upcoming talks over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The question is whether the unrest in Kazakhstan has changed the calculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he weighs his options in Ukraine. Some say Putin may not want to engage in two conflicts at the same time, while others say Russia has the military capacity to do both and he will decide separately on whether to attack Ukraine. The instability in Kazakhstan may even add...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Biden offers carrots, threatens sticks with Russia over Ukraine

The Biden administration is presenting Russia with a combination of carrots and sticks as it approaches discussions with Moscow over threats to invade Ukraine. Senior U.S. officials say the administration is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe if it’s willing to back off on Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS

