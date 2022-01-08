LMPD: 14-year-old found shot in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been sent to the hospital after being found shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night. Around 8 p.m. on...www.wave3.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been sent to the hospital after being found shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night. Around 8 p.m. on...www.wave3.com
I live on Saint Louis and the kid was shot on the street not some where else...I live right across the street where it happened... I figured he told the police that to throw them off..
Comments / 6