Basketball

Marquette rolls to easy win over Georgetown

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Olivier-Maxence Prosper made 9 of 11 shots on his way to scoring 22 points to lead Marquette to a 92-64 romp over Georgetown in a Big East game Friday night in Washington, D.C.

Tyler Kolek scored 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting with seven assists and three steals for Marquette (10-6, 2-3), which made 59.1 percent of its shots. The Golden Eagles outrebounded Georgetown 45-33 behind Kur Kuath, who finished with 11 boards, six points and three blocks.

Playing for the first time after a 19-day layoff that included four COVID postponements, Georgetown (6-6, 0-1) shot just 29.9 percent from the floor.

Collin Holloway scored 17 points starting in place of Donald Carey, the Big East’s most accurate 3-point shooter who missed the game for an undisclosed reason. Dante Harris contributed 15 points for the Hoyas and Aminu Mohammed added 12 points and six rebounds.

Marquette took command with a 17-0 run early in the second half. Prosper scored seven of the points during the spree, when the Golden Eagles made all seven of their shots from the floor. Kam Jones and Greg Elliott had 3-pointers during the run, which put Marquette ahead 72-48 with 11:16 left.

Marquette had a similar sprint in the first half, scoring 14 straight, with half of the points provided by Prosper. Kuath highlighted the spree with a slam dunk off a feed from Elliott, who finished the run with a 3-pointer that put the Golden Eagles in front 42-24.

But after Elliott hit another 3, Marquette went cold, failing to score in the final 3:32 of the half. Georgetown took advantage, scoring the final 11 points before the break. Holloway hit a 3-pointer and Mohammed added a layup in transition as the Hoyas cut the deficit from 19 to eight points, 45-37.

–Field Level Media

