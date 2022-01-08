Broncos activate kicker Brandon McManus, punter Sam Martin off COVID list

The Denver Broncos activated kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin from the COVID-19 list on Friday in hopes of having both specialists on the field for Saturday’s season-ending home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos activated the duo prior to Friday’s deadline but they indicated both players still need to clear protocol on Saturday to play against the Chiefs.

Denver coach Vic Fangio said Thursday there was a contingency plan in case McManus and Martin were unavailable but he declined to detail it to reporters.

McManus has made 25 of 30 field-goal attempts this season in his eighth season with the Broncos. The 30-year-old is 194 of 237 (81.9 percent) in 126 career regular-season games.

Martin, 31, has a 45.9 average this season and has placed 26 of his 64 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. He has a career 46.1 average in 138 regular-season games over nine seasons with the Detroit Lions (2013-19) and Broncos (2020-21).

Denver placed cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (calf) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) on injured reserve to open up roster spots. Both players were ruled out of the game earlier in the week.

–Field Level Media

