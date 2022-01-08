ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CES: Automakers go green with the latest electric vehicles

By Joe Moeller
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U8h9_0dg0vmkg00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Automakers from all around the world gathered at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to show how the industry is going green with the latest electric vehicles.

Although CES attendance might be low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are still using the show to make headlines around the world.

Vietnamese automaker VinFast unveiled its electric fleet that could come to the U.S in the near future, and Turkish automaker Togg pulled back the curtain on their concept vehicle.

According to Gurcan Karakas, Togg’s electric car is showing off the future of auto technology.

“We are right at the beginning of the transformation, we are born into that. In that sense, it’s more than a car in the ecosystem itself, we believe the living rooms and the offices will be similar to these smart devices,” said Karakas.

American automakers also came in with their products: Chrysler unveiled the fully electric airflow concept that could hit the road by 2025 and also announced their plans of a fully electric portfolio by 2028.

General Motors attended the show virtually and made waves online and on social media, unveiling the 2024 Silverado, its first electric pickup.

“Really overall, the pickup truck has got a lot of technology in it,” said Chief engineer of the Silverado Nichole Kraatz. “400 miles of range is a huge number, so the anxiety around the range and whether or not you will find a charge station, General Motors is building EV Grow and other charge stations publicly so people can find charging.”

GM is taking reservations online for its release in mid-2023.

“A transformation of the auto industry to go into the EV space, there is a lot of competition and I think General Motors is very well poised to be competitive in that space,” Kraatz said.

As electric cars take over CES, it was announced this week that Nevada will receive $38 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand the electric charging network up and down the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
CNET

Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship first in line for GM's Ultra Cruise hands-free driving system

General Motors was chock-full of news at CES 2022. Aside from the big debut of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday revealed a bit of info on the automaker's upcoming Ultra Cruise system, too. The system will be exclusive to Cadillac to start, that much we knew. But it's the upcoming Celestiq flagship sedan that has the honor of introducing the world to Ultra Cruise. The electric sedan will enter production in 2023 and will be the first vehicle to include the system, Barra said.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Gm#Vietnamese#Vinfast#Turkish#American#Chrysler#Ev Grow
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cadillac To Feature GM's New Autonomous Driving System

General Motors' (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report luxury car brand Cadillac will outfit its Celestiq sedan with the company's Ultra Cruise autonomous driving assistant, making the vehicle among the first to have the feature. GM confirmed that the upcoming, full-sized battery-electric vehicle will have the driving assistant, at...
CARS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

General Motors Behind In Equipping Vehicles With Automatic Emergency Braking

New safety technology is critical for modern vehicles, with a broad range of features on offer to keep drivers and passengers safe. Among these new features is Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), but now, General Motors has been called out as lagging when it comes to equipping nearly 100 percent of its passenger vehicles and light trucks with the feature.
CARS
Observer

The 5 Most Talked-About Electric Vehicles Unveiled at CES 2022

The year 2021 was extraordinarily busy for the electric vehicle industry. The momentum continues in 2022, with multiple automobile giants introducing their prized EV models at the Consumer Electronics Show this week. From a new Mercedes boasting an unbelievably long range to a BMW electric crossover that can change colors,...
CARS
The Verge

General Motors announces electric versions of the Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced electric versions of the automaker’s Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs, both of which will be available in 2023. The electric Chevy Equinox will retail for a suggested price of $30,000, which could help drive broader adoption of electric vehicles in the US. The...
CARS
gmauthority.com

New Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Class Action Lawsuit Claims Cars Are Unsafe

A class-action lawsuit filed against General Motors claims the 2020-2022 model year Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV are unsafe to drive due to battery fire risks. This suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, involves a plaintiff who leased a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV in July 2021 for $31,995, agreeing to a down payment of $6,000 and monthly lease payments of $271.65. A month later in August 2021, GM issued its extended recall campaign for the 2022 model year Chevy Bolt EV, with the automaker advising owners to not let their vehicles drop below 70 miles of range and to not charge the battery above 90 percent capacity. Owners were also advised not to park their vehicles indoors or within 50 feet of another vehicle.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

With only 25 Bolts and one Hummer delivered in Q4, GM cedes #2 US EV maker podium space to Ford

After sharing its quarterly deliveries to cap off 2021, General Motors revealed just how rough of a Q4 it had in terms of EV deliveries. While the legacy automaker has recently unveiled several new and exciting EVs to come, GM’s current EV output is quite nominal, opening the door for rival Ford to carry its electrified momentum to become the #2 EV automaker in the US behind Tesla.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy