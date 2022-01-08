ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

RET. Navy SEAL Captain announces run for Missouri Fourth Congressional District

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6D4u_0dg0ub0U00

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ)

Retired Navy Seal Captain and former Lee's Summit Police Officer Bill Irwin announced he is running for Congress.

“Today I am announcing my campaign for US Congress to push back against the lies and cons of socialism and oppressive government. I’ve been told we need experienced politicians and only experienced politicians can serve us in Washington. But I ask you, where has this so-called experience led us as a country?”

Irwin said his “decision to run was based upon his belief that we must uphold the Constitution to protect Missouri and America.”

Irwin graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia and enlisted in the Navy. While serving, he earned a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College.

Irwin is joined in the Republican primary with Mark Alford, Rick Brattin, Kalena Bruce, Taylor Burks, Kyle LaBrue and Sara Walsh.

JD Leathers and Anthony Osborne are currently the only two running in the Democratic primary.

The post RET. Navy SEAL Captain announces run for Missouri Fourth Congressional District appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 12

Susan Bickly
2d ago

I used to automatically trust a serviceman but not since some post and active servicemen rebelled against their own elected president. they are sworn to uphold the Pres. regardless. the actions of a few have damaged the trust. I will not vote for this person.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful

Hawley became a central figure in the violence in the minds of many after his vote objecting to Pennsylvania's presidential count and an infamous photo circulated showing him raising a fist into the air toward Trump supporters outside the Capitol. The post Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee's Summit, MO
Government
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATES: More than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri since Friday

On Sunday, the state of Missouri reported 17,147 new COVID-19 cases and 3,552 antigen cases since Friday. The state of Missouri is now reporting a total of 891,287 COVID-19 cases, and 209,824 total antigen cases. According to the dashboard 10 new deaths were also recorded, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic The post SUNDAY UPDATES: More than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri since Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Walsh
Person
Rick Brattin
Person
Bill Irwin
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy