RET. Navy SEAL Captain announces run for Missouri Fourth Congressional District

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ)

Retired Navy Seal Captain and former Lee's Summit Police Officer Bill Irwin announced he is running for Congress.

“Today I am announcing my campaign for US Congress to push back against the lies and cons of socialism and oppressive government. I’ve been told we need experienced politicians and only experienced politicians can serve us in Washington. But I ask you, where has this so-called experience led us as a country?”

Irwin said his “decision to run was based upon his belief that we must uphold the Constitution to protect Missouri and America.”

Irwin graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia and enlisted in the Navy. While serving, he earned a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College.

Irwin is joined in the Republican primary with Mark Alford, Rick Brattin, Kalena Bruce, Taylor Burks, Kyle LaBrue and Sara Walsh.

JD Leathers and Anthony Osborne are currently the only two running in the Democratic primary.

