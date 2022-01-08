ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery drivers in high demand as people stay inside to fight the snow

By Rivers Upchurch
Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – Food delivery services in the area saw a sharp rise in orders during winter weather.

With many folks snowed in and even more not wanting to test the roads, delivery drivers like Eddie Owens of Papa Johns have been busy.

Owens said he clocked out right before the roads got really bad on Thursday, January 7, but with people snowed in the following day, he was out on deliveries all day.

“It was pretty bad. Some people had to stop taking deliveries because their cars wouldn’t make it. I worked until about, probably about 5:30, that’s when I clocked out. That’s the end of my shift,” said Owens.

Owens asks that other drivers be considerate of delivery drivers in dangerous road conditions and that customers consider tipping a little extra due to the high amount of deliveries.

