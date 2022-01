SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utah Jazz went on a big run in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. It was an 11-0 run late in the first quarter that kept the game from getting out of hand for the Jazz. Trailing 22-11, Utah went on an 11-0 run that tied the game with under two minutes remaining in the quarter.

