Eureka Main Street emphasize covid safety during the covid surge

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Tomorrow is the first Saturday of the month, which means Saturday Night Arts Alive is back.

Its schedule for its typical hours is from 6 to 9 P.M. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars, and restaurants are scheduled to be open.

Eureka Main Street wants to emphasize covid safety during the covid surge by reminding everyone to wear masks indoors. Masking outdoors isn’t required, but it is recommended.

Usually, about 70 vendors participate, but less than half have chosen to participate this month.

“You know, enjoy it as much as you can. We are trying hard to move towards normal. It’s just really important to continue to support local businesses, local arts, and musicians. And this is one way that we have to do that,” said Amanda Kruschke, Economic Development Coordinator for Eureka Main Street.

