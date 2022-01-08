ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Boss accused of paying ex-employee with 91,500 oily pennies faces federal lawsuit

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8qUd_0dg0u8gm00

(NEXSTAR) — A Georgia auto repair shop owner is accused of retaliating against a former employee by paying the worker’s final wages, $915, in the form of 91,500 oil-soaked pennies. The ex-employee of A-OK Walker Autoworks, Andreas Flaten, may have the richest revenge in the end, however.

The federal government has sided with Flaten, who had filed a complaint with state labor regulators in January 2021 after he said he resigned from the Peachtree auto shop and his boss, Miles Walker, refused to give him his last check.

Wichita man charged for making fake money

Shortly after getting a call from labor officials, Walker stated , “How can you make this guy realize what a disgusting example of a human being he is … [y]ou know what? I’ve got plenty of pennies, I’ll use them,” according to the legal complaint against him.

Walker then allegedly dumped roughly 91,500 pennies and a pay stub “marked with an expletive” in front of Flaten’s home, leaving his driveway so severely stained with oil it took him seven hours to clean.

A statement posted on the repair shop’s website, according to the complaint, read:

What started out as a gotcha to a subpar ex-employee, sure got a lot of press … Let us just say that maybe he stole? Maybe he killed a dog? Maybe he killed a cat? Maybe he was lazy? Maybe he was a butcher? … know that no one would go to the trouble we did to make a point with out [sic] being motivated.”

However, as of Friday, the statement appeared to have been removed.

Oklahoma man charged for trying to pay with fake money in Wichita

“By law, worker engagement with the U.S. Department of Labor is protected activity,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Steven Salazar in Atlanta. “Workers are entitled to receive information about their rights in the workplace and obtain the wages they earned without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

Further investigation found that Walker never paid his employees at the legally-mandated overtime rate, even if they exceeded 40 hours of work per week, the Department of Labor stated.

The federal government is now suing Walker for $36,971 for unpaid wages, damages and violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Walker did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment, and the publicly listed phone number of the Peachtree City auto repair shop was disconnected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 6

Daniel Perttunen
4d ago

Federal courts for this? Seems like they could be focusing on bigger ticket items. #waste of resources!

Reply
4
Related
KSN News

Sedgwick County faces COVID-19 rapid tests shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, you will need to prepare to be patient and pay up. Most available tests in the area take 72 hours for results and will most likely cost you. “At this point, I don’t know where someone can go and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

FCC urged to act on phone scams and fake callers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging the Federal Communications Commission to put in place common-sense measures that will stem the tide of foreign-based, illegal robocalls that attempt to scam Kansans.  Schmidt joined attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia in submitting comments this week to proposed […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, KS
City
Wichita, KS
State
Georgia State
Wichita, KS
Business
City
Home, KS
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kansas Business
KSN News

Will Sedgwick County bring back the mask mandate?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the positivity rate rises, the city and county are discussing ways to slow the spread. Is a mask mandate back on the table? Community leaders said a mask mandate is unlikely. Instead, masks are highly encouraged. Vaccines, according to doctors, are the best way to fight this new wave of […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar
KSN News

Army offers reward in Fort Riley woman’s killing last fall

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the death of a Fort Riley woman last fall. The CID is seeking information on the death of 22-year-old Enfinnity Latania Hayes of Pensacola, Florida. Hayes was a new […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

Wichita Crime Stoppers program reaches $1 million in drugs seized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has been in the community for more than 40 years. This week, it announced it reached a milestone — the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs. Officer Trevor Macy of the Wichita Police Department said the exact number is $1,007,262 in drugs taken […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Rising COVID cases impact local schools, daycares, and businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rising COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on businesses and schools. Wichita Public Schools put out a notice saying a shutdown could be on the way. This, coupled with some daycares forced to close temporarily — has parents scrambling for child care. Bernadean Norwood said when her kids had to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

How Kansans can get help with rent, utilities during pandemic, millions still available

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans are still eligible for help with rent, utilities and internet service if they have been adversely affected financially by the pandemic. “We have funds in place till 2025,” Communication Director for Kansas Housing Resources Corporation Emily Sharp told KSNT on Tuesday. “Anyone who is adversely affected financially by the pandemic can […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy