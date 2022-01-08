ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Double-Deadly Hepatitis A Outbreak Shuts Suburban Philly Italian Restaurant

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4hnN_0dg0ty1k00

A Hepatitis A outbreak that left at least two dead and nine infected closed a suburban Philadelphia Italian restaurant, Fox29 reports.

One death has been confirmed and a second was under investigation at West Norriton's Gino's Ristorante & Pizzeria, the outlet said. A total of 11 cases were reported, according to 6abc and CBS Philly.

The exact source of the infection was not immediately known.

Gino's says it is cooperating with the investigation and the news is a "shock."

"In the recent events of this past week, we are truly devastated and heartbroken for anyone affected by the Hepatitis A outbreak," a Facebook statement reads.

"Our restaurant has been inspected and no evidence of any airborne or transmittable disease has been found. The cleanliness of our facility, our refrigeration, food handling, and water temperatures have been approved."

Officials initially refused to reveal the restaurant's name when the news broke Thursday, claiming that they were "confident there is minimal risk of ongoing spread or transmission from that location," multiple outlets previously reported.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the highly contagious and vaccine-preventable hepatitis A virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"Hepatitis A is spread from person to person when putting something in the mouth that has been contaminated with feces of a person infected with hepatitis A disease. For this reason, hepatitis A is more easily spread through food and water, particularly in locations and situations where there are poor sanitary conditions or where standard handwashing practices are not observed," the health department says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Popular Hoagie Shop Opening 5 New Stores In Morris, Sussex Counties

A popular Italian sandwich shop is opening five more stores in Morris and Sussex counties. Headquartered in Westville, PrimoHoagies first launched in South Philadelphia in 1992 and has become well-known for its fresh-baked bread, gourmet meats and cheeses, and secret spice blend. The first Morris County store opened at 395...
SUSSEX, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
City
West Norriton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Italian Restaurant#Feces#Food Drink#Cbs Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Co-Owner Of 'Clothing Optional' Camping Resort In PA Accused Of Assaulting Child

The co-owner of a "clothing optional" camping resort in Pennsylvania has been accused of assaulting a child on the grounds in 2011, LehighValleyLive reports. Patrick Gremling, 54, of Jim Thorpe, was also charged with felony corruption of minors after the now 21-year-old victim told police of the alleged assault at the Woods Campground Resort in Towamensing Township, the news outlet says citing court papers.
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Child Seriously Hurt In Bicycle Fall: Developing

EMS crews were called to a middle school in South Jersey for a serious bicycle crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. behind Chestnut Ridge Middle School at 641 Hurffville-Cross Keys Road in Washington Township, initial reports said. An 11-year-old boy reportedly suffered a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Whole Lotta Lettuce: Tractor-Trailer Tips On Route 80

A tractor-trailer driver hauling a full load of lettuce was hospitalized after his rig crashed overnight Wednesday on Route 80. Two occupants of a sedan involved in the crash bailed out and fled after the 2 a.m. mishap on the highway's eastbound side near Exit 65 in Hackensack, responders said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
194K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy