‘The Goonies’ Star Robert Davi Makes Case For ‘Yellowstone’ Role: ‘I Belong’

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Former “Goonies” bad guy Robert Davi has a taste for a “Yellowstone” role, and he took to Twitter Friday (1/7) to say he “belongs” on the hit show. The longtime actor and accomplished singer joked during a 41-second Twitter clip, saying hello to all the Yellowstone fans. He wore a tan-looking...

countryliving.com

Kevin Costner Is Starring In a New 'Yellowstone' Special on Paramount Plus

Believe it or not, the Yellowstone universe just got even bigger. First, viewers fell in love with the original drama about the dysfunctional Dutton family and their controversial ranch. Then the show's success spurred the launch of a Yellowstone podcast that explores the themes, characters, and music in the series. Around the same time, the Paramount Network released a prequel called 1883 with a star-studded cast of its own. Now, Kevin Costner is leading a special about the final episodes of Yellowstone's fourth season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Kevin Costner as a ‘Myth’ and ‘Legend’

Part of what makes “Yellowstone” such an incredible show is the performances by stars such as Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser. “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White really appreciates the acting skills of his co-stars, especially an “American legend” like Costner. The veteran actor has starred in several huge hits like “Field of Dreams,” “The Postman,” and “Dances With Wolves.”
MOVIES
KOEL 950 AM

Story Behind Eastern Iowa Native’s Role on ‘Yellowstone’ is an Amazing One

The fourth season of the popular show is now in the books, and the importance of a character played by an eastern Iowa native continues to increase. A few months ago, we told you the part of Jimmy on 'Yellowstone' is played by Jefferson White, a native of Mount Vernon. As it turns out, White could have ended up with a very different role on the hugely popular Paramount Network show.
IOWA STATE
Popculture

Billy Bob Thornton in Talks to Star in 'Yellowstone' Creator's Next Show Following '1883' Role

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has several projects in the works, including Land Man, a new series based on the acclaimed Texas Monthly podcast about the oil boom in West Texas. Billy Bob Thornton, who has a recurring role in Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883, is reportedly in talks to star in the project. The series will be available on Paramount+, which is also the home of 1883 and the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Opens Up About Physical Preparation for His Rip Wheeler Role

“Being in horse shape is a lot different than being in gym shape,” says Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser. Yellowstone may have brought Cole Hauser household name status, but he’s been in the business for decades. From Pitch Black and Tears of the Sun to Olympus Has Fallen and The Champion, Hauser is no stranger to putting in the hard work it takes to stay in the business, either.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Hilariously Talks Trying to Get Recognized by Fans

Yellowstone star Jefferson White doesn’t mind being stopped by fans in the street. That is, he wouldn’t mind if someone would actually recognize him from the show. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, White hilariously described his vain attempts to get recognized by Yellowstone fans in Brooklyn. And while Yellowstone is now the No. 1 show on TV, Brooklynites have thus far been cool to his excursions out in public seeking recognition.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Twitter Friday#Robertjohndavi#Italian American#Western#Hbo#Fallenangel Deb
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Discusses Being Humbled by Horse

“Yellowstone’s” Jimmy is probably the newest cowboy to walk the ranch. He’s not only a rookie learning the ropes, he’s also no expert rider. Real-life actor Jefferson White says it’s about the same for him when it comes to riding. He says just as he thinks he’s coming along, a horse has a way of humbling him.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Reveals Favorite Part of Playing Jimmy

For four seasons now, we’ve watched “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White perfect the character of Jimmy Hurdstrom, newbie cowboy. And though it’s been wonderful for the actor to see his character grow, White explained to Entertainment Tonight what his favorite part of playing the character has been. Apparently, White values all the knowledge he’s gained about the Western world and the skills he’s learned in it.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

