Stefano’s planning to rebuild after devastating fire

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s been nearly three weeks since a fire completely destroyed Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza in Harlingen. While these past few weeks have been difficult for restaurant management and staff, they are aiming to make a come back.

Graham Smith is the General Manager at Stefano’s, and still comes by the wreckage of his restaurant on a regular basis. While the fire destroyed Smith’s work, he knows it could have been a lot worse.

“We’re grateful everybody is okay and none of the fireman were hurt,” Smith said. “We just want to rebuild, we talked about rebuilding 15 minutes into realizing what was going on.”

But the community is also helping Stefano’s make rebuilding possible. An ongoing GoFundMe page has already raised more the $37,000. Other community fundraisers have also been held to raise even more money.

Smith tells ValleyCentral all of Stefano’s staff are just grateful for the support.

“An profound realization of love, I guess,” Smith said. “It was very sweet of everybody.”

ValleyCentral reached out to The Harlingen Fire Department and tells us the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. But everyone at Stefano’s wants to put this behind them, and already have plans to rebuild at the same location.

“Now that the building is not going to be super old, we’re excited to get a new fresh building,” Smith said. “We are looking forward to building it bigger and being able to have the opportunity with a more organized manner.”

As the old building comes down and a new one prepares to go up, Stefano’s is looking forward to rising from the ashes.

“We are determined to get up and running again,” Smith said. “I want to see all the employees back in there and working.”

