Apple at $3tn: the enigma of Tim Cook

Apple is reportedly testing several prototypes for a foldable version of the iPhone but is struggling against the limitations of the technology.The rumours come from Twitter leaker DylanDKT, who has a history of successfully detailing Apple products before they have launched.“Apple is definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays”, he wrote, but there are “compromises” with the display technology.“There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO