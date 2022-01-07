ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple at $3tn: the enigma of Tim Cook

By Patrick McGee
Financial Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after the death of Steve Jobs, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison claimed it was inevitable Apple would struggle under Tim Cook. You only had to look, he said, at what happened to the company in the period after Jobs was ousted in 1985. “We already know. We saw....

www.ft.com

albuquerquenews.net

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid nearly $100 million in 2021

CUPERTINO, California: According to regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, was paid nearly $100 million in 2021, a 570 percent increase from the previous year. After taking over as chief executive from Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2011, Cook, 61, also...
CUPERTINO, CA
BGR.com

Apple Glasses specs might be as powerful as an M1 MacBook Pro

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Apple is widely expected to release its first mixed reality headset in 2022, after years of rumors detailing the company’s augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR) plans. Often dubbed Apple Glasses, the headset would compete against similar offerings from Facebook, HTC, and Sony. The Apple headset would focus on gaming, communication, and entertainment, just like VR products from these companies. But it would also have augmented reality features thanks to many cameras that will allow users to see the real-life world around them. Such features will...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Google exec claims Apple's green text bubbles amount to bullying

Coke and Pepsi. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. DC and Marvel. Pop-cultural rivalries bring out the fieriest opinions in people. And of course, the tech industry’s example is no different: Apple versus... well, pretty much everyone else. It’s a battle Tim Cook and company have been happy to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Apple will not get involved with the ‘metaverse’ despite its VR headset plans, report claims

Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to a new report.The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies looking to promote their future plans in recent months. Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.But Apple is unlikely to mention the word at all when it introduces its rumoured virtual reality headset, according...
BUSINESS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to do huge sales, all...
ELECTRONICS
Fudzilla

Tim Cook makes 1,447 times more than average Apple employee

Apple boss Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average employee at the tech giant, thanks mostly to stock awards that helped him earn a total of nearly $100 million. In 2021, the median pay for employees was $68,254, Apple said, adding it had selected a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Apple is working on ‘multiple’ folding iPhone prototypes, leaker says – but they could stay secret forever

Apple is reportedly testing several prototypes for a foldable version of the iPhone but is struggling against the limitations of the technology.The rumours come from Twitter leaker DylanDKT, who has a history of successfully detailing Apple products before they have launched.“Apple is definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays”, he wrote, but there are “compromises” with the display technology.“There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple’s biggest scandal of 2022 is already happening

I’ve taken the last few weeks to unwind and ensure that my 2022 hot takes are as scorching as possible, or at least as prescient as possible. This week, we’re talking about what I’m sure could be one of Apple’s biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Apple Boss Tim Cook Got $98.7 Million In Total 2021 Pay, More Than Six Times His 2020 Level

Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook’s 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year’s total, $82.3 million of the CEO’s compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Tim Cook’s $100M payout, private jet costs, and more revealed in Apple SEC filing

Apple today published its annual proxy statement, announcing that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 4, 2022. In addition to announcing the date of the shareholders’ meeting, the proxy statement also includes a few interesting tidbits about Apple’s business over the last year, including details on executive pay and more.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Apple, maxi-compensation for CEO Tim Cook: 99 million dollars

2021 was a very rich year for Tim Cook. The CEO of Apple has in fact received a compensation of almost 100 million dollars, 550% more than in 2020. Of the 98.7 million paid to the CEO, around 82 million were in restricted shares, which added up to the three million base salary and the 12 million bonus (the calculation does not consider the expenses for private aircraft and for safety).
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Pay Rises to $98.7M in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in $98.7 million in compensation during the 2021 fiscal year, representing a whopping 569 percent increase from the previous year, according to filings submitted to the SEC on Thursday. The top Apple executive received $3 million in base salary, $12 million in non-equity compensation and $1.4 million in other compensation. The majority of Cook’s payday came from $82.3 million in stock awards, with $44.8 million from performance-based RSUs and $37.5 million from time-based RSUs. For the fiscal year ending September 2020, Cook received $14.8 million in compensation, comprising $3 million in base salary, $10.7 million in non-equity compensation,...
MARKETS
Variety

Apple Chief Tim Cook’s Pay Package Ballooned to $98.7 Million in 2021

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple — the most valuable technology company in the world — had a compensation package worth $98.7 million last year, more than six times his haul in 2020, according to a regulatory filing. Cook’s base salary for 2021 was $3 million, unchanged from the two prior years. He received a cash bonus of $12 million for the year as well as stock options worth $82.35 million, according to Apple’s proxy statement filed Thursday. In addition, Cook received $1.39 million in other compensation, including $630,630 in security expenses and $712,488 for his personal use of private aircraft as...
BUSINESS

