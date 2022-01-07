Apple at $3tn: the enigma of Tim Cook

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more
Apple is widely expected to release its first mixed reality headset in 2022, after years of rumors detailing the company’s augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR) plans. Often dubbed Apple Glasses, the headset would compete against similar offerings from Facebook, HTC, and Sony. The Apple headset would focus on gaming, communication, and entertainment, just like VR products from these companies. But it would also have augmented reality features thanks to many cameras that will allow users to see the real-life world around them. Such features will...
