ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Sheriff: Man with with explosives arrested near Jan. 6 rally

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man with homemade explosive devices was arrested early Friday near a Tampa Bay area rally in support of a man being held in connection with last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

Garrett James Smith, 22, of Oldsmar, was arrested and charged with making and possessing a destructive device and loitering, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference.

To mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the rally was held Thursday night outside the Pinellas County Jail was in support of Jeremy Brown, a member of the rightwing Oath Keepers group. He was being held on charges of participating in the riot.

The sheriff said Smith was spotted across the street from the rally in a parking lot. Deputies said he was running away from the area, dressed in all black with his face covered. He was initially detained on the loitering charge, and deputies reported finding a pipe bomb when they searched his backpack. Another explosive was found during a search of Smith’s home, officials said.

Smith didn’t place or detonate any of the explosives, officials said. Gualtieri said Smith hasn’t been cooperating with investigators, and his political motivations weren’t immediately clear.

Smith was being held on $300,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.

Comments / 4

judy van coevering
5d ago

I love that they have these rallys to support CRIMINALS and the cops are able to arrest OTHER criminals in attendance........ birds of a feather.....

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy