For the first time since 2007, Lexus has an all-new flagship SUV. The 2022 Lexus LX arrives on the scene as the fourth-generation for the longstanding nameplate, now sporting a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood. Lexus finally ditched its tried and true 5.7-liter V8, but don't think the V6 is a downgrade because it produces 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque (up from 383 hp and 403 lb-ft from the V8). This engine is also used in the latest Toyota Tundra and Land Cruiser, though the latter will no longer be sold in the US.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO